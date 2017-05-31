Stop brutalizing people over soldier’s death – Kwamena Duncan

he Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has admonished the military to desist from applying brute force on residents of Diaso following the death of an officer, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The Regional Minister made the remark in a Citi News interview following the lynching of Captain Mahama, at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District on Monday.

The residents reportedly lynched and burnt Captain Mahama because they thought he was an armed robber.

According to the District Chief Executive for the area, Daniel Appianing, some military personnel have held about 80 residents hostage, demanding for the gun of the deceased.

“I wish to use this opportunity to appeal to the military that this is purely a criminal matter, and the solution to this crime is not about the use of brute force. I’m told that some statement they released said they will not spare anybody. If you say you will not spare anyone who are you saying you are not going to spare? Is it the people in that town, district, anybody who comes on sight or the entire region? That is not the way to go,” the Central Regional Minister said.

Kwamena Duncan also called on the Ghana Armed Forces to use due process in the course of their investigations.

“It is a dastardly act, one that is unacceptable. But for A society which is governed by rules and laws, the best way to go about it is to apply the procedures, to investigate and pursue those who have committed this heinous crime and bring them to justice. The solution is not about going on rampage and attacking or brutalizing anybody that you see,” he added.

The Ghana Armed Forces had explained that Captain Mahama, a member of the 5th Infantry Battalion and his colleagues, were deployed to the town to curb illegal mining also known as galamsey.

The Ghana Armed Forces has also urged its troops to remain calm following the gruesome murder.

It said it was working to bring justice to the deceased and those affected by his murder.