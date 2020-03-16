Stop Blocking Roads For Gbonyo Party

…… La Dadekotopon Taxi Drivers Union Appeals

Irresponsible blocking of roads, has become rampant in Labadi and its surroundings environs.

Taxi drivers at the La Dadekotopon taxi drivers union, complain about the irresponsible blockage of roads by other residents for their parties and funerals popularly known as “gbonyo” party.

According to them, the roads which are supposed to be used by vehicles and pedestrians, are blocked by some individuals to satisfy their personal desires without any information or notice.

Speaking to some drivers in the open space used as a taxi station at Labadi, they said they get no notice of road blocks only to get to the middle of a trip and find out that someone has organized a party in the middle of the road and so all they can do is to go around to look for a diversion or the next available road.

Kwabena Yeboah is a taxi driver at the station and he brought to the notice of this reporter that “the main roads and any other road can be blocked at any time by anyone without any notice or information not even a diversion sign or something to show that the road is blocked”.

According to him, this makes it difficult for the drivers, because they get to know about this only in the middle of a trip and it becomes a hustle to turn around and find a diversion or any other available road.

Another driver, Edward Mensah, who is also a taxi driver at the station, he said, “this is an experience which repeats itself almost every Sunday”.

“It would be nicer if they gave a notice ahead of time put a sign to show that there is something going on and hence a diversion than to find out at a point in the middle of a trip which is time wasting and stressful,” he bemoaned.

According to Emmanuel Adjei, “ the road block do not happen on one particular road, it at different locations and sometimes two or three places in a day nearly every Sunday, which inconveniences the drivers, who ploy those roads.

The drivers are appealing to the government, insurance companies and all other regulatory bodies, to come up with rules and regulations to govern this rampant blockage of roads to satisfy the personal desires of some individuals.

By: Belinda Dufie Asamoah,

GIJ level 300. Journalism