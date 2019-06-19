Stonebwoy did not give me any tough time before agreeing to collaborate with me – Patapaa

Ghanaian artiste, Patapaa has expressed his appreciation to Stonebwoy in a new interview with Abeiku Santana due to the fact that his high-profile collaboration with him went on smoothly without any stress from the Bhim Nation president.

The assumption is that getting a superstar like Stonebwoy to feature on your song is a bit difficult but then Stonebwoy proved he is down to earth with everyone in the industry and that’s why the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker is so happy he featured on his Sweet Honey song.

He said

“One artiste in Ghana that I will forever respect is Bhim. Stonebwoy is just one of the few artistes in Ghana that loves to see other artistes prosper and not him alone. He doesn’t think about his own prosperity alone, he cares about others. He will continue to go far paa.”

Patapaa recently became a subject of mockery when a video of him throwing a party for his German girlfriend with a stern face surfaced on the internet.

