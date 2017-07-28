‘Stone mouse’ teacher deserves promotion – Napo

Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said that if he had his way, he would promote rather than punish Augustine Kusi, the class six teacher of Assin Asamankese D/A Primary School in the Central Region, who was creative enough to have used stones to demonstrate how a computer mouse worked as he taught his pupils during an ICT class.

According to the minister, he had several calls and WhatsApp messages on his phone to sack the teacher but refused to do so.

He told journalists during a Meet The Press event on Thursday that Mr Kusi deserved promotion rather than dismissal.

It will be recalled that in June this year, a video showing some pupils using stones as computer mice went viral on social media.

Explaining his creativity, Mr Kusi said for years, the school has had no access to a single computer system, a situation that prompted him to improvise with stones.

By the kind courtesy of First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Assin South MP John Ntim Fordour, and the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) under the Ministry of Communication, 22 brand new desktop computers were presented to the school on Thursday, June 15 as a result of the video.

Mrs Akufo-Addo donated three computers and other learning resources, GIFEC presented 14 desktop computers and a projector and Mr Fordjour also donated five computers.