Stay Away From Volta Tour!

…Your Gov’t Has No Project To Inspect!!

– NDC To Akufo Addo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region is raising serious red-flag over President Akufo Addo’s Volta regional tour, advising him and his entourage to stay back at the presidency in Accra, and attend to pressing issues, rather than embarking on a fruitless journey to a region, where his government has done absolutely nothing to inspect.

According to party, the President has nothing in the region to inspect, adding that, his tour is simply a complete “waste of taxpayers’ money and celebration of mediocrity”.

Serving a notice, Regional Secretary of the party, James Gunu, said the party would resist the desperate attempt by the government to “reap where they did not sow” in the region by trying to hijack individual private projects and name them under ‘One-District-One-Factory’ (1D1F) initiative.

“We won’t allow desperate President Akufo Addo and his government to read in the Volta region, where he has not sown,” he stated.

In a statement released and signed by the Regional Secretary said, “We understand the president has plans to visit the region again in a few days, and intends to hoodwink the people of Volta into believing the NPP government has all the care in the world for them. We would like to inform him and his government that, the good people of the Volta region are smart and discerning enough to see through their deceit and populist antics.”

The NDC’s reaction, follows announcement by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah that, President Akufo-Addo would resume his national tour by visiting the Volta Region from November 4 to 5.

The President, according to the Information Minister, will kick off the tour in the Ho Central Constituency with a meeting of the Regional Council and then depart to Adaklu to inspect infrastructural projects, as well as attend 30th anniversary of the Akatsi District Assembly.

However, the party said, “The Volta Regional Secretariat has taken note of the gimmicks engaged in by President Nana Akufo Addo and his Vice, Dr. Bawumia, in the region recently with their frequent visits and populist commentaries and rhetoric. It’s evident that President Akufo-Addo, having grown weary of his idleness at the seat of government, has resorted to tours just to mislead the Ghanaian people into thinking that he has been busy working.”

“Whilst we grant him the right to engage in such populist gimmicks, we wish to urge the President to bring some candor and sincerity to the Presidency by acknowledging his political opponents for the obvious works that the Nana Addo Bawumia led NPP government did not do.” he warned.

According to the party, the president’s visit is of no value but only targeted to hoodwink the people, because the president and his government has nothing to show to in terms of infrastructure projects. They said, since coming into office for three years now, the Akufo Ado-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has virtually abandoned the region and refused to continue several projects started by his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.

According to Mr Gunu, the regional secretariat has picked reliable information to the effect that the President would be going to inspect a ‘Kente Village’ at Agortime Kpetoe, a project solely constructed by the people of the area and hijack it as part of 1D1F.

Additionally, he said there is also another silo manufacturing company at Adaklu in the Adaklu District which belonged to a private investor, and has nothing to do with government but regrettably; the President and his team desperately want to go and capture the project as their own.

“We urge the President to shun celebrating the mediocrity of commissioning private-owned enterprises and people’s personal business initiatives under government’s 1D1F,” the statement warned.

The party wondered why the President and his government will want to take credit for something they knew, have not done and therefore, advised that the government rather stay away from such venture or they will resist it.

“In conclusion, one critical issue which has been brought to the fore by the antics of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is that it has so far performed poorly and has accomplished very little relative to infrastructure development in the region within the three (3) years that they have been in power. Thus, the proposed Volta regional tour of the President is only a glorification and celebration of mediocrity and a waste of the taxpayers money”.

“Though they remain the most resourced government in the history of Ghana, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has woefully failed to invest in key capital projects in the region which can create sustainable jobs and improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of the Volta region.

This confirms our long-held view that President Akufo-Addo is visionless, inept and a monumental failure. And so on the inglorious occasion of the president’s visit to the Volta region, all we say to him as a people is that we won’t allow him, in all his misguided desperation, to reap where he has not sown!” the warned.