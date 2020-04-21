Stay Away From Shops And Traders That Do Not Observe Safety Protocols

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus nicknamed COVID-19 in the Wuhan province in December last year, the world has never been the same.

So far 184 countries have been affected with the total number of global cases as at April 20, been 2,415,370, including 165,903 deaths.

However, by act of divine intervention or omission, the number of cases, as well as deaths in Ghana is surprisingly low.

As at April 20, out of the 68,591, persons tested, 1,042, have been confirmed positive, 99 persons have recovered and discharged with 9 deaths.

President Akufo-Addo, on March 27, declared a two weeks partial lockdown of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa, and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts..

After extending it for another week, unexpectedly, on Sunday April 19, in his seventh address to the nation, he announced the lifting of the partial lockdown of the affected areas, effective Monday April 20.

They have been mixed reactions on the decision, majority of Ghanaians are of the view that, the president’s decision was not the best.

This newspaper strongly aligns with the majority of Ghanaians, who believe the decision to lift the lockdown was not taken in their best interest.

The decision, which should have been informed by science, was rather taken with political and economic considerations.

Now that, the decision has been taken it can never be reversed. The life of every Ghanaian is in his or her hands.

Among the safety protocols announced, as an individual, you are on your own now. Whenever you visit a shop or market to buy and the attendant is not wearing face mask or veronica bucket is not provided as with shops, don’t buy from the person or shop.

The primary Constitutional responsibility of every government to the people is to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the generality of its citizens, but our government in this instance, is not acting true to the Constitution.

In our opinion, it is moments like these that we all have to take our destiny in our hands, we are on our own.