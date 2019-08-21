St. Louis College Of Education Holds 15th Graduation Ceremony.

From, Kenneth Nsiah Yeboah, Kumasi

The saint Louis College of Education in Kumasi, has held its 15th Annual Graduation Ceremony over the weekend.

The theme of the event was “Equipping Teacher Trainees with Professional Attitudes, Values, Knowledge and Practice To Be Agents of Societal Transformation at the College Auditorium”.

In her report, the Principal of the College, Dame (Mrs.) Comfort Boakye-Mensah, said out of 375 successful students who completed their studies in the 2017/2018 academic year, who are going to be decorated with their Diplomas, 13 had first class honours, 94 second class upper, 129 had second class lower, 101 had Third Class and 38 pass.

Mrs. Boakye Mensah, lauded the Graduands for giving the College 13 First Class Honours, since last year, only seven students had First Class bracket and this 100 percent increment, was no mean achievement.

According to her, the college is currently running a two-tier academic programme made up of a 3-year Diploma in Basic Education (General and Early Childhood Education) and a 4-year Bachelor of Education programme made in Early childhood Education, Primary Education and Junior High School Education (Home Economics an Languages).

The Principal, said the First semester results, for he Diploma group was very encouraging and could count over 18 prospective first class achievers, if they could maintain their GPA’s by the end of the third year.

She said in anticipation of increased enrolment and more residential accommodation needs because of the 4-year B.Ed programme, the college has utilized it Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to construct a new 3-storey hall of residence.

Other projects embarked upon by the college in the past year, include the creation of staff offices, provision of desktop computers to heads of Department (HoD’s) offices and refurbishment, as well she lamented.

She also commended the efforts of the UKAID and the government of Ghana in assisting colleges of Education to upgrade the professional know-how of tutors and management staff, since the tutor competency had been shaped in the use of inclusivity.

Other speakers were; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister, Prof. (Mrs) Christine Adu-Yeboah, Vice Chancellor of UCC representative, Prof. Nana Afua Amponsah Opoku-Asare, Department of Educational innovation (KNUST) and Nana Adu Mensah Asare, Otumfuo Representative.