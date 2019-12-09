SSNIT Gives PensionersJanuary 2020 Deadline To Register

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has cautioned all pensioners, who have not undergone the SSNIT biometric registration to do so, before February 1, 2020, or risk being deleted from the scheme.

Management of SSNIT, has since 2014, requested that all members of the scheme, including pensioners enroll on the system biometrically, however, there still are a number of pensioners yet to oblige the directive.

The institution, in a statement has, therefore, warned that those who fail to enroll unto the biometric platform by January 31, 2020, will not receive payments until they undergo the process.

SSNIT, had earlier disclosed that an amount of GH¢62.9 million, was saved as of November 2019, after it embarked on a deactivation exercise and re-enrollment of pensioners who are 72 years old and above.

A total of 6,268 ‘ghost names’ have also been taken off the pension payroll after the exercise.

SSNIT, has therefore urged pensioners who are yet to be enrolled on its system biometrically to visit SSNIT offices before the end of January 2020, to ensure their names will not be removed from the pension payroll.

Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations and Benefits, Laurette Korkor Otchere, made this known at a seminar organised by SSNIT in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Speaking on SSNIT’s mandate in ensuring that employers fulfill their obligations by paying the retirement benefits of their employees, Mrs. Korkor Otchere, indicated that her outfit does not take delight in taking employers to court, but it is compelled to take legal action since that remains the last resort.

“When you default in paying the contribution, these monies become debts which we must collect, however, we are sometimes compelled to take legal action against recalcitrant employers, because the law places an obligation on the Trust to pay benefits on workers and of their dependents whether their employers have paid the contributions or not,” she stressed

She also disclosed that, SSSNIT, has adopted innovative ways to facilitate the payment of the contributions which will allow employers to sit in the comfort of their offices to make such transactions without necessarily visiting any SSNIT branch.

The seminar which was christened ‘The SSNIT Focal Persons seminar’ brought together individuals known to be influential in their organizations and communities.

It was aimed at enhancing the relationship with employers and also help broaden understanding and knowledge of the operations of the First Tier Scheme to enable the participants to champion SSNIT’s agenda at their organizations and communities.

SSNIT announced in July that all pensioners on the new pension scheme, would access their lump sum payments from the managers of pension schemes other than the company from 2020.

By this, the state pension’s manager, SSNIT will only be mandated to pay monthly benefits to pensioners.

Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who gave the announcement indicated that the move was in fulfilment of the 10-year payment date spelt out in the laws establishing the three-tier pension scheme.