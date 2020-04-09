SSNIT Gives GH¢500,000 To COVID-19 National Trust Fund

The Management of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has presented an amount of five hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢500,000.00) to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund at a short ceremony on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Jubilee House as part of efforts to support the government’s fight against the Coronavirus global pandemic.

The Board Chairman of SSNIT, Dr. Addo Kufuor who led the SSNIT delegation, in presenting the cheque to the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare mentioned that the Trust was heeding the President’s call for all to support the fight against the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

Dr. Addo Kuffuor indicated that notwithstanding the impact the pandemic has had on businesses and organisations, including SSNIT, the Board and Management deem it proper and appropriate to step up to the plate to support the national effort.

“SSNIT’s work involves collection of contributions and payment of benefits to workers as and when they qualify. What that simply means is that, if workers die, there will be no SSNIT Scheme. We, therefore, commend the government for all the hard work, they are putting in to help fight this pandemic. We are here to present what others might call our widows mite, but we call it, the Pensioners’ donation”.

Dr Addo Kuffuor also called on all compatriots to give full support to the President and the Government in their efforts to combat the spread of the virus. He also urged the general public to play their role and adhere to all the precautionary measures. “Please observe the protocols and stay at home, staying at home is your patriotic duty.”

Madam Frema Osei Opare expressed appreciation to SSNIT for their contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “On behalf of the government, I will like to express our sincere gratitude to SSNIT for this handsome donation. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and donations from institutions such as yours in these crucial times. The President is committed to taking timely steps to help fight the spread of the virus and we are grateful to you for stepping up and helping.”

The COVID-19 Trust Fund

The Government of Ghana set up a Covid-19 Trust Fund late March to assist government’s efforts in the fight against the disease.

The Trust, which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, is receiving public contributions to help improve the lives of the vulnerable in society.

Parliament subsequently passed the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Bill, 2020 to give legal backing to the establishment of the COVID-19 Trust Fund.