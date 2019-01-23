SSNIT Gives Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis To Pensioners Association For Medical Up Keeps.

Lawrence Kumah, Kumasi

A cheque of five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis, has been presented to the Ghana Association of Pensioners by the Board and Management of Social Security and National Insurance (SSNIT) to help cater for the medical up keep of the pensioners.

This is the second time since 2017, SSNIT is showing such a kind gesture to the pensioners nationwide with the assumption of office of the current board.

Presenting the cheque to the executives of the association at a short ceremony in Kumasi, The Board Chairman of SSNIT, Dr. Addo Kuffour, revealed that the number of pensioners, keep soaring with the current membership hovering around two hundred thousand , yet SSNIT, has continue to honour its obligation by making prompt payment and timely increase in the allowances of pensioners.

The gesture he said, would not be a nine day wonder, but an intervention which he hopes to roll out every year so as to help keep the people in good health and also live longer

Dr. Addo Kuffour, also lauded the executives of pensioners Association for investing an amount of Three Hundred Thousand Cedis, donated to them last year into asset management with the aim of attracting interest to cover more of their members.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Association, the general secretary of the Ghana Pensioners Association, Edward Ameyibor, expressed their profound gratitude to SSNIT for making their health needs a priority hoping to see more of such kind gestures for a more vibrant association in the coming years.

Dr. Addo Kuffour presenting the cheque to Mr. Ameyibor