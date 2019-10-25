SSNIT Engages Employers On Obligations, Benefits& Penalties

The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), says more remains to be done to get workers to contribute to the Trust and guarantee them a better retirement period. This, he observed would also ensure effective and sustainable pension scheme in the country.

According to Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, many limitations have contributed to the Trust not being able to attract a greater number of the working population and to this end, getting more contributors onto the Trust, is one issue that is high on the agenda of the current management.

The Director-General, who said this at the maiden SSNIT employers’ breakfast meeting held yesterday in Accra, lamented that out of the over 15 million working population, only meagre 1.5 million people are active contributors, representing paltry 10 percent of the population.

The SSNIT boss said, for years, the scheme has been seen as an unattractive venture, especially by workers from the informal sector, because they are unaware of its benefits after retirement. But he assured that there are plans already in place to aggressively reverse this notion.

“Ten percent of the working population is on our scheme. What that shows is that, we still have a lot of work to do. We have to get out of our offices, then we can bring a lot more people onto the trust.It is something that we are thinking about very very seriously because, we definitely need to expand,” Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang charged.

The maiden meeting was among others, to strengthen the relationship between SSNIT and employers, deepening employers’ understanding of the operations of the First Tier Scheme and help employers appreciate the value of the social security contributions they pay for their workers, as well as the positive impact it has on the country’s economy.

The occasion provided the platform for the employers to discuss challenges they face in dealing with the Trust.

The employers, who were selected from various sectors of the economy, were among the 67.7 of registered employers, in the private sector that have paid their workers’ social security contributions.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang, acknowledged and commended the employers for the critical role they are play in the trust’s operation, and admitted that the Trust, cannot meet any of its obligations to both workers and pensioners without their employers.

“We recognize the critical link you provide between the Trust and workers. Even though social security contributions are paid for employees, you are the ones who do so on their behalf. When you deduct the 5.5 % from their salaries, you add your portion of 13 % and over the last twelve months, have remitted the 13.5% to SSNIT regularly”, he said.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang, further commended the employers for not only fulfilling their civic responsibility, but also contributing to the sustainability of the national pension scheme.

He, however, indicated that an amount of GHC64.47 million was owed SSNIT by employers in the private sector as at the end of June this year.

The D-G insisted that, SSNIT, takes no delight in prosecuting employers, but accrued debts must be collected, adding “If we fail to collect these debts, it does not absolve us of our responsibility to and obligations to the workers”.

“We understand that businesses go through hard times that is why we engage employers who might for one reason or the other delay in complying. So when employers default and we show up with that demand notice, there is a 30-day grace period within which you can pay up or negotiate mutually beneficial terms of settlement”, he said.

According to him, “we are sometimes compelled to take legal action against recalcitrant employers because as I said, the law places an obligation on us to pay benefits to workers and /or their dependents”.

There are some 4, 310 criminal cases pending in court against employers for various offences, including failure to register establishments or workers, failure to submit contribution reports or employers’ records and failure to pay contribution and associated penalties as at the end of the first half of the year.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang, stressed SSNIT’s management’s commitment to engendering confidence in the Scheme to make it appealing to the self-employed.

He envisaged a Scheme, where employers will voluntarily comply with the law by paying by the 14th of the following month without prompting from the Trust.

This, he said will cure the payment of needless penalties, adding payment of penalties is huge cost to businesses and impairs organizational reputation.

Touching on the Trust’s investments, the Director-General, indicated that only 5percent of the Trust’s investments is offshore. “These investments are made with the objectives of long-term growth at a reasonable price and income generation, whilst minimizing risk and optimizing returns’.

The Trust’s total Asset Under Management (AUM) was 9.46 billion as at 2018 and 96.5percent of this was performing well.

These investments, according to the D-G, have boosted job creation, stimulated economic growth, contributed immensely to the development of Ghana’s capital markets, helped some banks meet the minimum capital requirement by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and reduced to housing deficit in the country among others.

He entreated employers to contact their respective Compliance Officers for assistance, if they encounter any challenge and also take advantage of the Trust’s digital platforms to do business.

The Director-General, informed the employers from the private sector that SSNIT, would stop paying the 25percent Lump Sum to new pensioners from January 2020. “As you may know, PNDC Law 247 sunsets in December.

The last group of such workers, will turn 60 by December 31, 2019. This implies that all workers who turn 60 from next year, will have their benefits processed under the three tiers pension scheme (Act 766).

He, therefore, advised employers to help their workers access their lump Sum from their Second Tiers Fund Managers.

He assured the employers that management remains focused on the core mandate of the Trust and would deliver on the obligation to workers and all contributors. The Trust spends over GHC250 million monthly in paying pensions.