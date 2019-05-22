Sports Betting In Ghana; The Faces Of Morality And Reality

There have been varied opinions about sports betting in our environment, specifically Ghana where at least every person has an opinion on why it should be allowed and why it should not be allowed in any society.

Sports Betting generally has its own positives and negative impact on the Ghanaian Society.

It may look like a foreign identity injected into the African system but it looks gradually the concept is fast gaining grounds on the continent.

A host of betting companies have sprang up across the continent and using Ghana as a case study, citizens are really adopting the concept and are steadily buying into the concept.

Imagine a high school graduate who is above 18 years winning a whooping amount of GHC25,000 by placing a bet with GHC5 on multiple games. This looks like a live changing amount isn’t it? This has been the story of a chunk of youth in Ghana.

There are several others who have also made millions of cash from Sports Betting.

These days with the online presence, different class of persons have also joined the bandwagon, in the comfort of their homes, offices or private location they are able to fancy their chance of winning with multiple betting companies.

Interestingly, with the way Society perceives betting it is only a few that will reject someone who has won a huge amount let’s say GHC300,000 from Sports Betting.

Families will openly condemn Sports Betting but I don’t think they will reject a young folk who has just won such a whooping amount.

Aside Individual Benefits, let’s delve into the general benefits a country derives from Sports Betting Business in their space.

Form of Employment

There are almost more than Ten well established betting companies in Ghana with majority operating across the 16 regions of Ghana.

Notably we have Soccabet, Superbet, MyBet, Betway, Sportybet, Eurobet ,African Bet, and until recently Safaribet and Lolibet who have been banned by the Gaming Commission of Ghana for certain violations.

Using Soccabet as a case study, it is one of the biggest betting companies in Ghana at the moment with over 275 branches across the country.And in these shops, they have employed more than 7,000 Ghanaians into their venture. Talking about Cashiers in the shops, Security Personnel, Cleaners, Drivers, Technical department and even landlords they pay rent to.

Imagine the government not able to find jobs for these 7,000 persons what the unemployment rate would have been. Not mentioning the other betting sites who have also employed a lot of citizens. Even though wages and salaries may not be as expected but someway somehow a host of Ghanaian youth can cater for themselves after they have left High School.

The least requirement for enrollment into these betting companies is at least an WASSCE Certificate, which means a high school leaver can get the chance to work immediately after school to gather some money before furthering their education.

Also graduates from the tertiary institutions are also given a crack at handling the administrative works and official duties of the company which in a way lessens the hustle of searching for jobs after completing the University in Ghana.

So in a nutshell, one can say that betting companies have provided a lifeline for most Ghanaians and provided they continue to work within the rules and regulations of the Gaming Commission of Ghana which is of course the main body that regulates the activities of Sports betting in Ghana, then one can easily conclude that the government would rather have to do well to support and aid these betting companies so far as they work within the rules of the land.

Also, gone were the days were you would hear a group of youth arguing or debating about football just for nothing but in the modern trend they get to channel their passion into money. That is in a case where they can place a bet on games or what they think would be the outcome of a game. A great deal of good is done to this youth who makes some money from predicting what he or she thinks about a particular game rather than just arguing in vain.

Also if all things being equal, aside the amount of revenue generated by the betting companies, the government receives a great deal of amount as tax from them.

The amount of tax paid by these betting companies among a host of expenses made in the country aids in improving revenue in Ghana. Even though there a few bad nuts who will find a way to evade payment of taxes, we can as well attest to the fact that majority of them pay their dues as far as they operate within the borders of the country.

There cannot be a discussion about Sports Betting without looking at its negative side. It may look lucrative and enticing but the hard truth about it is that it breeds laziness in the Youth in as much as it serves as source of income for majority. A lot of young ones have been tempted to believe that without working they can still make money the easy way by engaging in Betting which of course there is no guarantee of winning in the long run. The most intriguing part of this situation is that when they lose their bets, the temptation of selling of their valuables to raise another money to bet could breed a lot of criminal activities in the society at the long run, a menace if not checked could be a hard problem to tackle in this country.

The influx of betting companies in the country has two faces, one for the gains and the other for the losses. As a country, we will need to pay the price for lack of Jobs and unemployment in the meantime since the emergence of these ventures have to some extent lessened the burden on the government.

What would have been the ordeal of the youth who have been employed by these firms if they were not working for Betting companies? Let’s sit back and reflect on what the loves of these numbers would have been.

But in all, the betting companies themselves have it in their terms and conditions, warning citizens against getting addicted to gambling. A word to the wise is enough.

By; GIFTY AGBENYEFIA

GIJ

LEVEL 300