Spiritualist Warns Against Building National Cathedral

By Patrick Biddah

A spiritualist and a pastor with the All Freedom Fighters Fellowship church at Kasoa , Prophet Emmanuel Kankam ,has kicked against the government’s plan of building a national cathedral.

The man of God, who is known for his tough talking on national issues relating it in the spiritual realm, minced no words on these issues too.

According to him, the ongoing activities of funding raising to construct the National cathedral is nothing, but a plan to bury Ghanaians in the spirit.

In his explanation, he said the national cathedral is a spiritual casket, and that any Ghanaian who enters it after it completion, would have been buried spiritually.

He said, the agenda to prosecute the building of the cathedral is nothing, but a move by spiritual elements in the government who wants to use the cathedral to solidify their secret spiritual associations.

Speaking at a press conference, Prophet Kankam, indicated that it is very dangerous to continue with such a project calling on all well meaning Men of God, who have seen the secret agenda in the spirit to oppose the construction of the cathedral.

Already, the site for the cathedral is being cleared with the demolishing of some state buildings in the Ridge residential enclave .

The putting up of the cathedral he claims, has very dire consequences to what the eyes cannot see.

Claims that a cathedral is needed in Ghana to rally all Men of God and to promote the Kingdom of God as espoused by some pastors, including the controversial Ernest Owusu Bempah are all false, he noted.

Beyond the press conference, he said he has written to the 13 member National Trustee Board for hearing on his concerns.

“We shall hear ,see and know about who and what is the land of Ghana before the God of Abraham and why the so-called national cathedral cannot be entertained in Ghana under any circumstances whatsoever “,he warned.