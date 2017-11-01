Speaker of Parliament ‘fumes’ after meeting 7 MPs in Chamber

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye has registered his displeasure with the attendance of Members of Parliament (MPs) at Tuesday’s sitting.

“Our people who pay us expect that work should be done,” he said after meeting a near empty chamber.

Adom FM’s Abednego Akwasi Asante Asiedu reported there were only seven MPs present in the Chamber when the Speaker walked in.

There were four members of the Minority side and three members of the Majority, including Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the reporter said.

After he settled in his chair, Prof Ocquaye, directed the commencement of the business of the day, but a member of the Minority interjected.

Bongo MP, Edward Abambire Bawa, told him the House, could not start discussions because there was no quorum.

He cited Standing Order 48, which says the House needs about a third of MPs, before it could consider any issue.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, also joined the discussion, blaming the poor attendance on the bell which he said did not toll.

“I know there are more people who are duty conscious [but they are in their offices],” he said.

But the Speaker was displeased by the explanation, charging leadership of the House to take some action.

“I expect leaders to be at the appropriate place [because] the meeting is at 10 am…so let us at least take the opportunity to see how we can contain the situation to ameliorate the problem rather than taking advantage of it and going home,” Prof Ocquaye said.

He directed the Majority and Minority leaders to send people to call in the other MPs, who were still in their offices.