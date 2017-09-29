Spanish Navy Patrol Vessel “Infanta Cristina” (P-77) visits Sekondi port.

Spanish Navy Vessel “Infanta Cristina” will visit Sekondi port from

25th September to 1st October, to carry on training activities and cooperation exercises with the Ghanaian Navy. These activities

are usual between both navies as well as cooperation between Spanish and Ghanaian Armed Forces.

fThethe training exercises that the Spanish Navy Ship “Infanta Cristina” will conduct with the Ghanaian Navy, include maritime security, medical assistance, scuba diving and damage control activities.

The patrol vessel “Infanta Cristina” departed from her homeport in Cartagena Military Base, on August 16th 2017,with a Crew of 92 people. Her deployment along the West African coast will last four months visiting several countries apart from Ghana, such as Cape Vert, Mauritania, Senegal, Cameroon, Saint Tomé and Príncipe, Angola, Gabon and Ivory Coast.

The aim of this deployment is to carry out cooperation missions with the coastal countries, within the framework of the Defense Diplomacy Plan, for the development of their naval capabilities, and to contribute to Maritime Safety and region stability.

The patrol vessel “Infanta Cristina” was the fourth “Descubierta” class corvette (F-34), built by the Spanish shipyard company “Bazán” (currently “Navantia”) in Cartagena. She was boated on April 24th 1977 and commissioned on November 24th 1980. From September 2004 to June 2005 she was transformed to perform her new role as patrol vessel (P-77).

Patrol Vessel “Infanta Cristina” belongs to the Spanish Maritime Action Force. Her characteristics make her self-capable of operating in different scenarios, becoming a very valuable unit, not only in conventional operations but also in humanitarian and peace endurance missions.

Nowadays, she carries out maritime surveillance and security missions over maritime areas. The surveillance over sovereignty spaces, the fight against the illegal drug trafficking and illegal immigration, and the protection of the archeological submarine heritage are also among her multiple commitments.