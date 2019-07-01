Sorry Mr President But Name the NPP Party Headquarters After CK Tedam

By Abdul Razak Bawa

NPP Founding Member, C.K Tedam

I extend my condolences to the family of Clement Kubindiwor Tedam, popularly known as CK Tedam, I know how losing a pillar and rallying force in your family means like, every family, has lost or will lose someone, who is the rock that the family leans on.

CK Tedam, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and until his death, a force to reckon with in the party, as Chairman of the Party’s Council of elders, since 2008, a lot can be said of why he deserved that position and the role he played in bringing the party back to power.

But the question, that will agitate the minds of right thinking and well-meaning Ghanaians is that, was the president thinking right, when he announced to name the Navrongo Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in the Upper East Region after the late Clement Kubindiwo Tedam, for his contribution to national development.

President Akufo-Addo, like any other president, will want to recognize, appreciate and reward members of his party, who have over the years sacrificed in every form imaginable in building and sustaining the party.

President Akufo-Addo, since the day he took the oath of office, has never shied away from controversy. He is that stubborn student in school, who loves the thrill of being spoken about. H

He is always happy and laughs at us anytime we talk about him. When we complain of corruption in his government, even when evidence is adduced to the facts, he will tell us, he is working with saints.

He will establish a committee, funded by taxpayers money and at the end of their work, he will thank them for their service, collect the report, when they leave he will call the nearest person and tell him to go and dump the report in the nearest dustbin.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, has demonstrated to Ghanaians that he is a president in rebellion against his office and the social contract between government and citizens.

The man has not in any way presented himself as a leader with far-reaching ideas. He is not equipped to look past the politics of the moment.

Since Nana Addo, took office, the economy has become stunted, the country remains dangerously fractured, divided, and coming apart. This president, will be remembered for his incompetence to master basis governance rules of engagement.

Ghanaians expect the president to cry with them when they cry and console them in times of tragedy.

As president, Akufo-Addo, suffers from incompetence and impertinence.

Though his supporters claim he is a “man of integrity,” he has failed to show exemplary moral leadership. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is a profile of amorality from the way he responds to national crises that call for presidential initiative and action. With dystopian analogies swirling all over the country, the president remains aloof and distant.

As Ghanaians we do need fictional George Orwell to tell us that the country is rotten at its core. Reason: Truth is much scarier than fiction.

Ghanaians, you’re stuck in horror for the next four years with a sailor who can’t steer a ship that isn’t moving forward. The sailor doesn’t understand what to do. He doesn’t understand that to change direction, he must first have to create forward progress. This is it! You got what you asked for. You ain’t seeing nothing yet. The worst is yet to come!

Akufo-Addo, has successfully ticked all the boxes that do not bored well for good governance. His incompetence is legendary, the level of insecurity, is so high, even military dictators will envy him.

The man is involved in a macabre dance, as far as employment is concerned. Any one person that is employed, ten more loses their job.

We are told Planting For Food And Jobs, has been successful, yet the prices of food, keep soaring. The general level of despondency in the country, is very high.

Because of Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians are saying politicians are the same.

The president, on January 7, 2017, when his inaugural plagiarized speech, Ghanaians should have been worried, as it set the tone for him to not only plagerise speeches, but rename infrastructure and rewrite the history of this country.

More than two years in his administration and Akufo-Addo, is yet to point to one major infrastructure that, will justify the billions of dollars, his government has borrowed.

In the rub up to the 2016 elections, among the numerous promises Akufo-Addo, made was the building of One Factory and each of the 216 districts.

After getting majority of Ghanaians to believe in his promise, Akufo-Addo, is yet to start one factory from the scratch, instead, he is renaming existing companies into 1D1F.

Akufo-Addo, is but everything we were told he was, as someone who had contested for the highest office of the land thrice, a lot of is expected of him.

CK Tedam, might be a giant in the NPP, but not the country, he can represent a pillar in the NPP, but his contribution to the country, does not deserve the naming of a University campus after him.

Dr. K.B Asante, who has contributed in no small measure to the development and preservation of our history died and not one classroom block was named after him.

By this action, Akufo-Addo, is telling us politicians are more important than academicians and other Ghanaians who in diverse ways are helping the socio-economic development of this country.

Email; razakbawa@gmail.com