Sorry Marricke Kofi Gane But NDC And NPP Is Now A Religion

By virtue of the anger and disappointment in the system, one would expect that, the entrance of Marricke Kofi Gane, who has declared his intention to contest the 2020 presidential election as an independent candidate, Ghanaians will support him.

But I have sad news for him; he will be expressly embarrassed by the same people he is fighting for.

To them, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), are now the new religion. Gone were the days when pastors and chiefs were revered in this country, but today, because of NDC/NPP, we insult these leaders with reckless abundance.

We know longer see them as the last resort when everything breaks down, we see them too as part of the system and so they dare not speak against our political parties.

I have said before that, Ghanaians missed the golden opportunity to make this country great and strong, when we rejected very embarrassingly Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom. Among the presidential candidates, who contested the 2016 election, he stands tall, whatever he promised on the campaign trail, he has achieved or attempted.

When he promised to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, his employment footprints is dotted across the then ten regions of the country, but no, Ghanaians had a message for him and it was clear; when it comes to politics, it is either NDC or NPP.

I have watched a short video of Marricke Kofi Gane, announcing his candidature and detailing what he thinks is wrong with the system and what he propose to do to change the status quo.

In his own words: “Our generation is a bridge – the only remaining bridge between the truncated dreams of our forebears and the eager hopes of posterity unborn. We have no choice but to disrupt every faulty status quo and make Ghana work for ALL of us. It is a grave burden that will demand more from all of us collectively. God has indeed blessed our homeland Ghana. It is WE, who MUST now make her Great and Strong.”

His message to Ghanaians is simple – “I am here to put Ghana first because GHANA deserves better! Because YOU deserve better! Because WE deserve better.”

His call is to every well-meaning Ghanaian to join this paradigm revolution, so together we can create a fitting inheritance for our future generation, unleash the best Ghanaian in all of us and build the Ghana that is indeed “Great and Strong.” Bring your time and expertise to volunteer, bring your finances to support, bring your votes to back a good cause and bring your influence to steer a new order.

Every hunter is taught to always study its prey. Over the years, Democracy in Africa has evolved to become a game of popularity, not necessarily that of what the politician really has to offer.

The message is very powerful and as a matter of fact, well-meaning Ghanaians, should buy into the vision and get on board.

But certain factors make for a good bid, if one wants to make any meaningful impact in the two party system that we have.

As early as in the 50’s our first president and founder, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, understood these factors and worked not only for our attainment of Independence but becoming the first president of the Republic.

Reason 1; Build a Structure Before Contesting for the Presidency

The structures cannot necessarily be physical, but some belonging. Marricke Kofi Gane, can begin by contesting to be a Member of Parliament (MP), either on the ticket of any of the registered political party or as an independent candidate.

As things stand now, he does not have a Constituency, where his work can speak for him. You can test your popularity, desirability and acceptability of all that you stand for by beginning from somewhere.

Reason 2; Be Financially Sound

Money plays a very important role in elections, whether it is students’ election, political party primary or a national elections, come with some cost.

Successfully touring the country to sell your ideas requires a lot of logistics. Mr Gane, must have the financial muscle to be able to withstand the shocks that comes with elections in this country. In Africa, meeting people to share your ideas with them by way of campaigning means you should ensure they are transported to and from and given refreshment and in some instances given money.

You have started his campaign on social media, but at some point you will need to use the mainstream media, this also comes with some cost.

The world over, election financing isn’t a strange topic and neither is it alien to elections.

Since 1992, Ghana has always had a situation where only two major political parties dominate the political environment and this has not changed till date.

According to Malcolm X, nobody can give you freedom, nobody can give you equality or justice or anything. If you are a man, you take it. We made the battle between two evils and decided to shun the alternatives, maybe Mr Gane is the alternative we need, but are Ghanaians ready?

In conclusion, Democracy is one of the best things that happened to the world. On its arrival, arbitrary and dictatorial forms of leadership were destroyed. It allowed citizens to become a part of the consciousness involved in building their country. As it is, democracy is now more like the curse affecting the growth of Africa, even though I do not wish a return to the old ways.