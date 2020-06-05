Some important Accra roads named after ‘undeserving’ people – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, has complained about the naming of some roads in Accra after people he considers “undeserving” of such honour.

Speaking at the 41st-anniversary of the June 4, 1979 uprising, Mr Rawlings said: “National monuments, groups, events, institutions and important state assets are labelled after some deserving individuals to inspire and direct subsequent generations on the good path they must emulate namely: courage, the spirit of patriotism, resilience and integrity. In some instances, it serves as a crucial reminder for history’s defining moments”.

“In Ghana, these actions that subtly influence us are sometimes taken for granted”, he told the virtual durbar in Accra.

“Unsurprisingly, some important roads in Accra have been named after undeserving personalities”, Mr Rawlings bemoaned.

Without naming those roads, Mr Rawlings said: “Such actions are a spite on the Ghana Armed Forces and an affront to many”.

In his view, “There are many distinguished African figures such as our own General Akuffo, Commodore Boakye, Admiral Amedume, Colonel Mensah Gbedemah, General Erskine, General Nunoo-Mensah, General Arnold Quainoo, Commodore Boakye, Brigadier Alphonse Kojo Kattah, Ayikwei Armah, Nigeria’s Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe and a couple more who merit such honour”.

“In like manner, another administration desecrated the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and rendered it a sheer family cemetery”, he decried.

Source: Class FM