Some big men also request for sex before granting interviews – Nana Aba Anamoah

Television personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has in the wake of BBC’s documentary “Sex for Grades” revealed that, some big men also sometimes request to sleep with female journalists before granting interviews.

According to Nana Aba Anamoah who was sharing her view on the sex for grade documentary released on Monday, it’s difficult for one to be a woman because whenever you need something from the opposite sex they would demand something from you in return.

She made mention that people request sex for jobs, grades and other things including asking for sex before granting interviews to journalists.

Source: ghpage.com