Somanya Dumsor riot: Court remands six into custody

Six persons have been remanded into prison custody in relation to a riot at Somanya in the Eastern region.

The suspects were rounded up by police during a protest against erratic power supply.

They are alleged to be part of the group of Nuaso youth who marched from their town toward Somanya to attack the Power Distribution Services (PDS) offices which serves the towns in the area.

Police, however, intercepted them when they stopped at the Somanya roundabout to burn tyres and blocked the roads.

The protestors allegedly attacked the police on sight causing the law enforcers to shoot in self-defense.

Two persons sustained gunshot wounds and are reported to be receiving treatment at the hospital.

What transpired in court?

All six suspects pleaded not guilty to the charge of rioting and causing damage.

The magistrate, Frank Gbegby remanded them to appear on, April 12, 2019.

Joy News’ Kofi Siaw reports that the prosecutor, DSP Akwasi prayed the court to extend the remand period to two weeks but the court refused.

What caused the power outages?

Residents in Krobo Odumase, Nuaso, Somanya and their environs told Joy News they suspect the PDS is singling them out to punish them for non-payment of tariffs.

They argue, however, that their lands were acquired by the state to put up the Volta River Authority (VRA) facility which provides power for a section of the country so they should benefit by being exempted.

The authorities, however, say that is not the case and that their lights are out as a result of a problem facing the entire country.

The Atuabo Gas Plant is shut down and there is a delay in delivery of fuel to some plants as well, the PRO of the Energy Ministry, Nana Damoah told Joy FM.

The Ministry said the outages would end by April 12.

No schedule

Many demands have also been made on the Ministry and the PDS to release a schedule on the outages so consumers would know when their lights would go off but that has not been done.

A schedule was released by the PDS on Friday but it was recalled by evening same day.

