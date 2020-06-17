So Many Unapproved Routes On The Tema Motorway Is A Ticking Time Bomb

Tema Motorway is one of the best express roads we have in the country. It still remains the jewel of this country. However, the number of unapproved routes on the road,has become a commonplace and it is increasing by the day.

This unfortunate happening negates all the reasons behind the construction of that road. It seems like both the government and the people who use the road on a daily basis, have all come to accept the abnormality as a new normal.

A drive from one end to the other and one can count more than ten unapproved routes strewn along the road. What is scary is the fact that, these routes have been created along the island, which divides the road from Tema to Accra and vice versa.

The reason for this is not far-fetched. Motorists are either in a hurry to get to their destination or are avoiding the toll they are required to pay.

As a newspaper, we believe there is an urgent need for the government, through its various agencies responsible for the maintenance of our roads to begin to take the issue of the unapproved routes on the motorway serious.

It goes without saying that, the unapproved routes are a danger not only to the motoriststhat ply the road, but on the entire nation, because the repercussion, will be far reaching.

Firstly, those unapproved routes should be located and closed, as done to the ones that were earlier created before burrows of rocks were used to block them.

Secondly, police patrol teams,should be placed at vantage points within reasonableintervals, to ensure that any car that tries to join from one side to the other, is arrested and surcharged.

Last year Citi FM,launched the Citi TV ‘War Against Indiscipline’ campaign. The station joined hands with the Ghana Police to check indiscipline on some of our roads.

As usual with such initiatives, the campaign although initially successful, suffered a stillbirth.

We are of the opinion that, government should collaborate with the radio station to revive the campaign, which to all intent and purposes, was timely and necessary as the indiscipline on our roads, leading to needless accident, with its attendant deaths, has become one too many.