The average college student uses a smartphone for about nine hours each day. That’s longer than many of those students spend sleeping. In fact, such extended cell phone use shows that the technology could become an addiction.

An addiction is a type of uncontrolled and unhealthy habit. It’s well know. That people can become addicted to drugs, such as alcohol, narcotic and the nicotine in cigarettes. What’s not so well known: “people can be addicted to behaviors” says James Roberts. He is a marketing professor at Baylor university in Waco, Texas. Robert was also the led author of the new stud.

Some cell phone users show the same symptoms that a drug addict might have. Certain people use smartphone to lift their moods. And it may take more and more time on those phone to provide the same level of enjoyment. For some pekoe, losing a phone or having its battery die could cause anxiety or panic.

Too much phone use can interfere with normal activities or cause conflicts with family and other people you love. Yet despite these social costs, people may not cut back on their heavy use. Indeed, people might be unable to stop on their own. I asked some colleges on campus how much time they spent on different phone activities. I also asked them how much they agreed or disagreed with statements suggesting possible addiction. “I spend more time than I should on my cell phone”, said one college. “I get agitated when my cell phone is not in sight”, said another. ( Agitated means nervous or troubled.) The more calls someone made, the more more likely they were to show signs of addiction.

The data also differed a bit for men and women. Among men, for instance, signs of a possible addiction showed a positive link, or correlation, with time spent on a Bible app and apps for reading books. As use of either app increased, so did the risk of addiction. Men’s use of social media apps, such as Facebook, Twitter, and instagram, also correlated with risk of addiction.

Women are more likely to show signs of addiction if they oftenuse Pinterest, instagram, Amazon or apps that let them use their phones like an iPod. Apps for the Bible, Twitter, Pandora and Spotify showed an inverse correlation. That is, heavy use of those apps was linked to a lower risk of phone addiction. Robert says results point to the types of rewards each gender might seek from cell phone use.

For instance, “men use technology- cell phones in particular- more for entertainment and information. Women use the phone more for maintaining and nurturing social relationships. Those type of activities often take more time. On average, women did use phone longer each day than men.

Someone might turn to Facebook to relieve loneliness, for example. But that person might use the site so much that it causes problems. The most important point to take away is that technology use can become addiction for some people. As a person, keep asking questions, ask yourself some too: how much time do you spend with your phone or other technology?

What activities do you use the technology when you should be paying attention in class or the other things? And how easily can you go a day or even a week without a phone or logging onto a social media or networking site? Always remember that: technology helps when it’s a tool, but not when it is an unhealthy addiction.

By Derrick Ofosu.

GIJ Student

Level 300