Sixty three diplomats, public servants start Spanish course in Accra

By Gifty Arthur

Some 63 Ghanaians, are participating in the 6th edition of the Colombia Spanish Language Course for diplomats and public servants in Accra.

The three months programme, which was instituted in 2014, is part of measures by Ghana and Colombia, to deepen bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Among others, the course is aimed at equipping participants with the basic knowledge of the Spanish language to help facilitate their work.

Beneficiaries, were drawn from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and ministries, department and agencies, including the ministries of Defence, Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Aviation, Communication, Youth and Sports.

The others are; Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Museums and Monuments Board, Police Service, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), National Folklore and Board and Narcotics Control Board.

The course which is expected to end in December 2019, has 29 of the trainees coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The annual programme, has trained several Ghanaians and across the world, over 2, 000 individuals, have benefitted from the training, while last year for instance, a total of 41 Ghanaians were trained.

So far, one hundred and eighty (180) Ghanaian Foreign Service Officers and Public Servants, have benefitted from the Colombian Spanish Language Course.

Among the benefits are that, trainees are going to be taught authentic Spanish Language as second language and also learn about Colombian arts and culture.

They will be taught by Colombia’s Language Centre of the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, the Coordinating Institution of the Spanish Language Course, Profesora Estella Agudelo Sanchez,

In a speech read on his behalf by the Supervising Director at the Ministry Ambassador Sammie P. Eddico, a Deputy Minister Mohammed Habibu Tijani said Ghana and Colombia have over the years enjoyed “excellent relations” demonstrated through “cooperation in various sectors, including education”.

The Deputy Minister said the studying of foreign language cannot be overemphasized especially in today’s global competitive market adding it demands multilingual interaction and cross-cultural understanding.

“Thus, the ability to communicate in another language can be a contributing factor to the achievement of professional and personal career goals”.

He said the learning of a second language aside English will not only help them to interact smartly with people from other cultures, but will enable them to achieve greater diversity in thinking, creativity and cognitive development.

The deputy Minister encouraged beneficiaries to put in the needed effort to gain the full benefits of the course. The Colombian Ambassador to Ghana Claudia Turbay Quintero, said the programme seeks to open the minds of beneficiaries, opportunities that exist for people who learn and become fluent in the Spanish Language.

He commended the Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana, Claudia Turbay Quintero for her efforts and commitment to promote goodwill between the two countries.

The programme which started with only five countries has extended to 25 countries since its inception. Ambassador Turbay Quintero said beneficiaries needed to take the course seriously as they were learning authentic Spanish Language.

She challenged the 63 participants to commit to the course and ensure they sit and learn all through to the end of the three months period. She cautioned them not to even start if they are unsure of completing it saying “It’s a personal commitment you have taken, so I invite you to be here fully”.

Mrs. Claudia Turbay Quintero, said the Colombian Agency of Presidential Cooperation (APC), the Embassy of Colombia in Ghana and the Universidad pontificia Bolivariana, were glad to partner Ghana for the teaching and learning of the Spanish language.