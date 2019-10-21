Six dead in accident at Gomoa Odumasi

Six people are feared dead in a fatal accident which happened Saturday dawn in the Central region.

The accident occurred at Gomoa Odumasi on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

The accident involved a Sprinter bus and an articulated truck with the two engaged in a head on collision.

Police explain that preliminary investigations reveal that the Sprinter bus driver was allegedly overtaking another car on the stretch thereby colliding with the articulator truck which was heading the Cape Coast section of the road.

Several others have also suffered severe injuries and have since been sent to the hospitals in the enclave namely Apam Government Hospital, Winneba Trauma and Specialist Centre as well as Mankessim Government Hospital.

The death according to investigations is likely to go up looking at the severity of the accident.

The police are, however, cautioning drivers plying the road to exercise the highest caution especially in the raining season which makes the roads slippery .

