Severe water crisis hits Salaga North Constituency

Majority of communities in Salaga North Constituency are counting days for early rains to set in or live without portable water as most water sources in the area have all dried up.

According to some of the community members, their main source of water is from dams and hand dugout wells which have all dried up. “During the dry season we have to trek between 25 to 30 kilometres towards Tamale before accessing water” .

The people who were complaining to the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Alhaji Alhassan Mumuni when he toured the Bgung, Kpalbi, Changbilgu, Kushini, Nyinshila, Tantuani, Kpalguni and other communities in his community said they travel even longer distances to draw water from the Fuu river with motor tricycles at a very expensive cost.

According to an elder at Kpalbe Mr. Hashmin Sulemana the situation has halted several activities in the area including farming since much of the precious time is used to ‘hunt’ for water. “We don’t go to farm again because we can’t afford to see our women and children die of thirst” he added.

The lawmaker for the area said the water situation has been a matter of concern to him and disclosed that he is doing everything possible to ensure their concerns are addressed.

He said a 130,000 Ghana cedis World Bank project by community water and sanitation department which started in 2014 is underway to ensure frequent water supply.

According to him, about 80 percent of the project has been completed and assured them of his commitment to make sure the contractor completes the project in due course.

Alhaji Alhassan Mumuni also promised distilling and digging more dams and boreholes to compliment the project for sustainable water for both domestic and agricultural purposes. He called on the people to pray for the president Nana Addo to be able to execute the one village one dam policy which will go a long way to help them.

The mp has since partnered with a contractor and native of the area MAWUMS to help supply water to residents of the affected communities.