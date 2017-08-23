Setting Your Data Center Migration Strategy

By Sachin Bhardwaj

Change, even one for the better, comes with risk. Migrating to a Colocation Data Center – or any new Data Center- should be accompanied by careful supervision and a well devised and executed strategy. Data and IT functionality are a critical element of any modern enterprise. While adopting a new Data Center strategy holds the promise of efficiency and leaner ongoing costs, the transition can also result in negative disruptive outcomes – if it is enacted badly.

Migrating a Data Center can be a formidable task at the best of times. While its advantages may be readily apparent as a strategy, the transition itself needs to be conducted with due process and proper planning. Data Centers, especially ones that are optimized to the requirements of the business they serve, are a central pillar of functional efficiency. However, most legacy Data Centers are sub-optimal in one way or another. The fact of the matter is that, as the role of Data driven business processes evolves rapidly, most legacy Data Centers are found wanting in either capacity, computational power or other limitations on throughput.

Elements of Best Practices in Data Center Migration:

A task as complex and multifaceted, as Data Center migration, requires a comprehensive and detailed plan for successful execution. A rollout of any new IT technology or approach is fraught with unexpected outcomes. As a rule, IT professionals expect some unforeseen elements to any such change. This is especially true for a restructuring as fundamental as a Data Center migration. It is, therefore, of the utmost importance that a good transition plan is devised and adhered to. Some essential elements and best practices, that can help mitigate the possible downside to Data Center migration, are:

It is important that the legacy system being replaced is thoroughly assessed and tabulated. Several layers of technology – both hardware and software – are likely to be components in an existing system. Their interplay and codependence is a complex system that should be understood and accounted for prior to any migration. Creating a Strategy for the Migration: Different enterprises have different functional priorities. A careful and detailed strategy not only reduces the chance of a nasty surprise, it also helps to identify the basic elements that the new system needs to address as a priority, so that the least amount of disruption is experienced and the migration can be measured against expectations on an ongoing basis.

Identify risks and have a risk management plan: Nearly any modern-day IT infrastructure is complex. Identifying likely sources of risk and making sure to create strategies to minimize and mitigate them is essential to any Data Center Migration.