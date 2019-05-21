Senseless To Give Frequency To U.S Military For Free But Demand Money From Ghanaians

By Patrick Biddah

Managing Editor of The Insight, Mr Kwesi Pratt, has lashed out hard at the National Communications Authority (NCA) over its shut down of two private Radio stations.

The vintage Journalist and advocate for press freedom mince no words, when he described as senseless the giving of free frequency to the American military when in another breadth closing down a Ghanaian Radio over defaulting in authorization renewal.

Last week Wednesday, the NCA in the name of enforcing a communication Tribunal judgment, stormed Radio Gold and Radio XYZ with armed Police officers to close down the stations.

The close down of these two stations which are affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) generated public discussion with proponent of press freedom and free speech, speaking very loud against the shut down.

Mr Pratt, who was speaking on Saturdays political talk show programme Alhaji and Alhaji, questioned the sense in giving out frequencyto the American Military for free, when citizens are being punished for what has turned out to be wrong interpretation of the Tribunal ruling, making the shut down unlawful.

Last Saturday’s airing of the Alhajj and Alhaji political show, had to be moved from its traditional Radio Gold platform to the Pan African Television in view of the shut down of Radio Gold .

“If the frequencies can be given for free to foreigners why can it not be given to the Ghanaians taxpayer for free “,he quizzed.

“In any case ,even the Ghanaians who are being charged are prepared to pay and they demonstrated their readiness to pay by writing letters for the renewal and followed up with cheques”,he added.

The media industry,he noted is not a lucrative venture and that the ability for an individual to establish a media house, was not made possible by financial muscle at the time Ghana return to multi party democracy.

According to him, it took the commitment of the political leaders at the time of the return to freedom of the press to create the enabling environment by scrapping taxes on newsprint and other material that was needed to operate a media house.

Media owners such as Kabral Blay Amihere, Kweku Baako Jnr and Ben Ephson Jnr ,he explained could not have set up media houses, if financial standings of individual was the motivation.

In his words, The NCA, should not be packed with party boys, but rather professionals and competent people, who will look beyond doing the bidding of their party by picking on opposition press.

Incidentally, the NCA has Mr Kweku Sakyi Addo , a Journalist as its Board Chairman and Mr Paul Adom-Otchere, who is another celebrated Journalist as a Member of the Board.

The tough talking Journalist of many years standing, did not spare President Akufo-Addo under whose dispensation these shut downs are happening.

He disagreed with element of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who argue that President Akufo-Addo, could not be questioned over the closure of these Radio stations, because it was during his time as the Attorney General that the Criminal Libel and Seditious Law was repealed and that demonstrates his principle for press freedom.

In his analysis, however, Mr Pratt said the claim that President Akufo-Addo, should not take credit for repealing the Criminal Libel Law is moot, because other excesses, including the murder of the forty-four (44) Ghanaians by the former President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, can be laid at his doorsteps on the account that he was the Attorney General, when those killings happened.

On the show on Saturday at Pan African Television was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnirugu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, who together with Alhaji Bature Iddrisu of blessed memory ,started the “Alhaji and Alhaji” programme at the then Vibe FM at the Trust Towers .

“The evolution of the programme from Vibe FM, to Radio Gold and now Pan African Television, is an indication of the fact that ”Alhaji and Alhaji” cannot be stopped and it has come to stay. If we have to take the microphones to do the show from the stadia ,it will happen “,Mr Pratt noted.