Selfless Lordina Builds For Osu Children’s Home

Raises Bar For Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Lordina Mahama, who continues to raise the bar as to who the ideal First Lady is, as she keeps putting smiles on the faces of children, especially the underprivileged in society, despite a trying times for the Mahama family, having lost an election, President John Mahama, was largely tipped to win by a landslide.

Lordina, believes that every child, must have equal opportunity to live a normal life, this believe has put her in an envious position for future first ladies, including Rebecca Akufo-Addo, wife of President Elect- Nana Akufo-Addo.

Recognizing the importance of accommodation for the inmates of the Osu Children’s Home, the First Lady, through her foundation, the Lordina Foundation, has facilitated the construction of an accommodation for toddlers of Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

Commissioning the building in Accra, the First Lady, noted that it was no fault of the children to find themselves in orphanages, hence society must not neglect them. She believes that the children must feel comfortable in a place they call home.

It was all joy at the Osu Children’s Home when the she arrived. Management and children of the home, could not hide their joy upon seeing the First Lady.

One could see the happiness written all over their faces probably they knew they were going to receive gifts from the First Lady. The First lady upon arrival shared candies to children and interacted with them as they sang Christmas songs and danced.

Mrs. Lordina Mahama, presented assorted items to the home to support them in their Christmas celebration. Items presented to the home included bags of rice, gallons of oil, assorted biscuits, sweets, soft drinks, tomato paste, tuna flakes, boxes of spaghetti and bales of clothes.

The First Lady, made similar donation to the Christ Foster Home in Fafraha. These donations add up to seven orphanages, which have benefited from the First Lady during this Christmas festive season.

The other beneficiary homes were, Let Kids Smile in Nkoransa, Bethesda Children’s Home, Frank May Orphanage both in Techiman, Tamale Children’s Home and Anfani Home.

The First Lady, has for the past years, made donations to selected orphanages across the country. These donations are aimed at supporting these rather unfortunate children who finds themselves in orphanages.

The Manageress of the Home, Mrs. Christiana Addo, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her continues support. She stated that with the support from the First Lady, the children at the home, are going to have enough to eat and drink during this festive season.

National Director of Social Welfare, Benjamin Otoo, was very passionate about getting people to foster children. This he noted is a major challenge faced by the home. According to him more emphasis must be placed on child fostering and family base care. This he noted will surely reduce the work load on the various homes across the country.

Other Challenges faced by the home include, lack of buses to convey inmates of the home to places and funding for medication. He was however thankful for the accommodation facilitated by the First Lady saying that part of it will be used for nursery since the old block used is too small and obsolete.

The First Lady, made another visit to the Christ Faith Foster Home, where she donated food items, gallons of cooking oil, bags of rice; biscuits, assorted drinks, detergents and confectionary. She danced with the children, as they sang Christmas songs.

Director of the home, Kofi Adu- Boahene, was full of praise for the First Lady, saying she has always supported the home, especially during festive seasons.

Victor Baah, an inmate of the home, expressed appreciation to the First Lady for her love and support. ‘’I have been in this home for the past six years and the First Lady, always come here to give us gifts’’ he said. Victor prayed for the blessings of the Lord for the First Lady.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur, accompanied the First Lady.