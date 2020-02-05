Sekyere kumawu NADMO, GNFS embarks on sensitization programme against bush fires.

By Kenneth Nisha Yeboah, Kumawu.

The Sekyere Kumawu District Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is partnering the district’s Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) to educate the farmers on the dangers of setting fires on the farm during the dry harmattan season.

Farmers in the District have been urged to intensify efforts to prevent bushfires in order to safeguard the gains of the planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) as well as the planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD).

According to the Sekyere Kumawu District Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Mr. Ellis Aloryi, the two government flagship programmes, were crucial investment and interventions to ensure sustained food security towards national development everyday must be done to consolidate he gains.

Mr. Alori was speaking at a public forum held at Nkwanta in the Sekyere Kumwu District of Ashanti Region, as part of a district collaborative fire prevention sensitization programme.

The campaign had been taken to communities in the district, including Nkwanta, Bahankra, Temante, Bodomase, Abotanso, Woraso, Wonoo and Pepease Fires could easily spread to destroy lives and properties due o the harsh weather conditions, during these period.

The District Fire Officer, though could not readily give statistics on fires and its fatalities in the district pointed to negligence as the main cause of domestic and bushfire fires and called on the public to be vigilant so as to prevent fire incidences.

Mr. Emmanuel Obeng, the District Director of the NADMO, said a fire volunteer Group numbering more than 600 which was inaugurated last year, a Pepease for 23 communities to facilitate, promote and sustain the prevention and control of bush and domestic fires.

These Fire Volunteer Groups in your communities have received the requisite training in prevention and control of bushfires and how to identify and report bushfire culprits to the appropriate authorities”, Mr. Obeng added.

He called for collaboration between the volunteers and community members in finding sustainable solution to fire outbreaks.

Mr. Obeng said “The reminder to farmers on the consciousness of fire prevention in season like this is crucial in the prevention and destruction of life and farm properties, which have been rampant in the area in the past three years.