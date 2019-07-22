Sekyere Kumawu Forest District Targests to plant 400 Hectares of Trees This year

By Kenneth Nsiah Yeboah, Kumawu

The Sekyere Kumawu Forest District, has targeted to plant over 400 heactares, of various species, including Teak, Offram, Mahogany among others, as part of frantic efforts to speed up afforestation programme, which is high on the agenda of the Commission and for that matter the government.

This is a sharp increase over the projected 400 hectares last year, of which about 363 was achieved, both on and off forest reserve.

The forest district, had been making good use of the Youth in afforestation (YEA) programme and some strategic plans to achieve this goal.

Currently there are about 526 youth on the programme in the district, who are working vigorously to achieve the target.

This was disclosed to the media in an interview with the Kumawu District Manager, Mr. Niyuo Vengkumwini Justice at Sekyere kumawu last Tuesday.

Mr Justice was proud of the successes chalked so far, that notwithstanding the challenges, since pragmatic measures had been put in place to check the encroachers and if anybody found culpable would face he full rigorous of the law.

According to him, Mr Justice, this has compelled management to wage a relentless war against such people.

The District Manager, also asked for assistance to fix the road networks in the reserve as well as stop encroachers from taking over the reserve.

He noted with concern the lack of vehicle to convey the contractors to the reserve and this has compelled the management to rely on private vehicle which came at a huge cost that was beyond the management control.

He pleaded with the various communities to keep an eagle eye on such bad nut and guard against any form of activity, which has the potential to endanger the forest reserve Since after the farmers had destroy the trees planted hey have to re-plant it at extra cost.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission (FC), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, the Director of Operations and the Regional Manager for their support for successes chalked so far.