Second edition of Free Empowerment Speech held in London

The second edition of Free Empowerment Speech with the theme “You Are Special Irrespective Of Your Medical Conditions And Background” was held at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Stratford, London by Special Lady Awareness group on July 20, 2019.

The Free Empowerment Event was organized by Elizabeth Amoaa, founder of Special Lady Awareness.

Elizabeth spoke about her diagnosis and discovery of her vision to use her medical conditions to empower other women and young girls.

She pointed out that irrespective of your medical conditions, you are special and born to make a difference.

Furthermore, she explained that going through these medical challenges changed her life positively. She has become more focused, mature, positive and acquired more skills and knowledge to support her advocacy.

Mrs Bediako-Puni, Minister of Protocol for Political and Economic Affairs from Ghana High Commission, United Kingdom gave a motivational and exceptional speech to the audience.

Other speakers at the event included, Rev Alfred Ofori-Mensah, Maame Adwoa Cann, Pastor Charlene Quaye, Attractive Mustapha. They all delivered words of encouragement to the satisfaction of the audience.

The event lasted about two hours and included an opportunity for interaction and networking at the end. Overall, it was a successful event with the potential of being organised annually.