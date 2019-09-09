Scania West Africa Launches Range Of Volkswagen Trucks And Buses

Scania West Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary within the Scania Group and the only truck manufacturer with direct presence in West Africa, has launcheda range of Volkswagen trucks and buses at ceremony in Accra.

The Volkswagen trucks and buses will complement Scania West Africa’s existing range as well as offer customers a comprehensive fleet of light, medium to large range heavy vehiclesin the West African sub-region.

The ceremony saw the introduction of three trucks; VW Delivery 9.170 suitable for courier services and inner-city deliveries, the VW Constellation 15.180 which can be used for the distribution of construction items such as iron rods, cement, pavement blocks,and others. Also unveiled were the Volksbus 9.150, Volksbus 10.150 and Volksbus 17.150 bus ranges which are most suitable for use as school buses, staff transport and commercial transport.

Speaking at the launch, Fredrik Morsing, Managing Director of Scania West Africa, said “We are excited to offer our customers a comprehensive fleet of heavy vehicles in the various weight ranges. We are proud of what we have achieved in the five years of our existence in the region especially with the Women Moving the City, Women Moving Trucks initiatives as well as our partnership with developmental partners at the West African Transport Academy (WATA). We are excited for the future and the opportunity to serve more customers in the region.” He further reiterated that the buses and trucks were manufactured by the Volkswagen company in Brazil and are made to suit our environment and roads.

Mr. Morsing added that,“Volkswagen as the mother company in Traton, offers us the unique opportunity to now bring Volkswagen trucks and buses to West Africa and meet all transport needs of our customers.”

Scania West Africa, currently has workshops and dealer network operations in West Africa offering complete solutions in vehicles and servicing with products for construction, mining, haulage, coaches, buses and power engines. Scania also has the widest range of vehicles adapted to alternative fuels.