Sarkodie wins National Best Cocoa Farmer

Ecom Ghana ,will like to recognize and celebrate our cherished farmer, Mr Ernest Sarkodie, who was awarded the 2019 National Best Cocoa Farmer award during the Farmers’ Day celebration held in the Volta Region.

As a business we continue to work with over 150,000 farmers providing the needed support to make them examples and champions in their respective communities.

Prior to this award, Mr Sarkordie, was recognized for his effort in 2013 as the Asunafo South District Best Cocoa Farmer and subsequently as the Brong Ahafo Regional Best Cocoa Farmer for 2015 demonstrating his commitment and dedication to cocoa farming and his quest to contribute towards the cocoa industry in Ghana

The 47 years old farmer, a native of Barniekrom in the Sankore district, developed the passion and motivation for farming during his Secondary School days at Mabang Secondary School near Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North district of the Brong Ahafo region. Upon graduating, he relocated to his home town in the early 90s to join his parent plough the family’s cocoa business. He learnt on the job quickly, gathered the needed experience and has since expanded the family’s cocoa business. Mr Sakordie started with 3 acres of cocoa farm and has expanded his cocoa farm size to about 120 acres.

In an exclusive interview, Mr Sarkodie stated “I am overwhelmed that the Government has recognize the effort of a young and hard working farmer like myself. My family, my colleague farmers within my community as well as the entire region are happy because of his award. Ecom has been very supportive throughout this journey; their farm-based training programs, agro inputs and implements and general support has really contributed to this award. My aspiration in the upcoming years is to win the National Best Farmer award as my predecessor has just done.”

Mr Sarkodie, was grateful to Ecom Field Officer for Sankore enclave for all the coaching and advisory services and the frequent visits to his farm. Through his support, I have been able to demonstrate that with two and a half acres of farm land, one can harvest close to 40 bags of Cocoa if the right farming practices and good farm maintenance culture is adopted and adhered to.

Ecom continuous to be a leader and pacesetter in the cocoa industry, leveraging on our extensive knowledge of the cocoa business across several countries to provide cutting edge solutions to farmers that translate into wealth creation and prosperity for the esteem Ghanaian cocoa farming communities.

Congratulations to all our farmers who were recognized and awarded either at the district or at the regional level across the entire country at the just ended National Farmers’ Day awards. Ecom Ghana says Ayekoo to all Farmers who worked with us in the year 2019.