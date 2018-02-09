Sallas-Mensah Launches Book And Endowment Fund For Constituents

By Gifty Arthur

The immediate past Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper West Akim, Samuel Sallas-Mensah, has jointly launched his biography and an Endowment Fund for his constituents.

The Fund is to support needy tertiary students within the two district assemblies, Upper West Akim and West Akim Municipal.

Mr. Sallas-Mensah, a Chartered Accountant, donated initial amount of GH¢100, 000.00 and announced that proceeds from his book “Politics and Destiny”, “Will go into the fund”.

At the launch on Wednesday February 7, 2018 at Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra, Mr Sallas-Mensah said, the financial difficulties young men and women in his area go through to fund their education pushed him to establish the Fund to assist need tertiary students.

“It is to ameliorate these struggles that I have created the Sallas-Mensah Endowment Fund to assist needy tertiary students within our two adjoining districts”.

According to the former CEO of PPA who describes himself as “Adeiso Boy”, the welfare of his constituents is tied to his, reason he took the decision to support them to make the future brighter.

On his 155-page book, “Destiny and Politics”, the well crafted piece, talks about how the 4-term Member of Parliament (MP) answered the call of fate and transited from private to public life.

It speaks in detail how the former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), who is originally not from the Volta Region, managed to embrace odds to attain the height he is being described today.

He said the book “Is also about giving back” to the community that gave him the chance to serve them politically.

The former officer at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said, what was important in the quest to develop the country, is not where one hails from, but what he or she can do.

“As I stand before you, I am a living testimony that as Ghanaian in the service of the nation where we hail from is not the most important thing. What is more important is what we make out of where we find ourselves”.

The well attended programme saw many big wigs of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) members; including former Finance Minister, Seth Terkpe, Vice Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, party elder, Steve Obempeh, former National Petroleum Authority (NPA) boss, Moses Asaga, former Minister for Public Private Partnership (PPP), Rashid Pelpuo, Dr. Nuamah Donkor and many others.

Former Speaker of Parliament who spoke fondly of his former colleague said, “Sallas was a delight to work with”. According to the ex-Speaker, it was through the ingenuity of his party member that the work of PAC was made public through the nation’s broadcaster adding “I admire his resilience. He said for the years he spent both in and outside Parliament, Ghanaians enjoyed his contribution and will continue to do so.

Mr. Asaga ,who served with Mr Sallas-Mensah on the Mining and Energy Committee, recounted the role his former colleague played in establishing GRIDco, NEDco and the discovery of oil.

Speaker upon speaker, encouraged the reading public to purchase a copy of the book at it will serve a good course.

Destiny and Politics was written by Kofi Akpabli and reviewed by a lecturer of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Paulina Kuranchie.

The Endowment Fund was launched by a Member of Council of State and Apagyahene of Kwahu Traditional Area, Nana Somuah Mireku Nyampong III.