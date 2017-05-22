Sagnarigu chief wants gov’t to restore peace in Dagbon or risk disaster

The Sagnarigu Paramount chief has expressed “absolute” confidence in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resolve the protracted conflict in Dagbon.

Naa Yakubu Abdulai said he believes the President and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have been destined to lead the peace process in the Nothern Region town of Dagbon.

Speaking at a meeting during the visit of the Vice President, the Paramount chief said the traditional authority and residents will back government in the process to restore peace in Dagbon.

Dagbon has been thrown into a protracted conflict following the assassination of the then overlord, Ya Naa Andani II in 2002.

The Abudu and Andani clans, named after the two sons of the ancient Dagbon King, have been fighting each other for years over chieftaincy issues. Repeated violence led to the destruction of the Gbewaa Palace and thirty surrounding houses.

At least thirty members of the dead overlord’s household and other members of the community were killed with several others injured in the 2002 clashes.

Then President John Kufuor set up a committee chaired by Justice I. N. K. Wuaku to probe the Yendi disturbances and for perpetrators to be sanctioned.

After the investigation, some 41 people including former Yendi District Chief Executive, Habib Tijani were put before the Accra Fast Track High court but they were acquitted and discharged.

Former President John Mahama also tried to restore peace in the area during his tenure of office. He assembled some eminent people led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who held meetings with the leadership of the two gates.

The two sides in the Dagbon conflict agreed to commit to the peace process after an extensive discussion, but there were periodic clashes in the area.

But Naa Yakubu Abdulai said the people of Dagbon are living in pain because for over 15 years, the issue has not been resolved.

He noted the people will be left with no option than to address the issue themselves if government fails to restore peace.

“If this government fails to bring peace to Dagbon…then it means Dagbon will be left to solve its problems and that will be a total disaster for Ghana,” he said.