Sack Atta Akyea, Cecilia Dapaah now!-NDC

By Gifty Arthur

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is asking President Akufo-Addo, to remove the Ministers for Works and Housing and Water and Sanitation for gross incompetence and inaction, leading to perennial flooding and deaths in the national capital.

According to the NDC, the two Ministers, Samuel Atta Akyea and Cecilia Abena Dapaah, have no business remaining at post, while Accra continues to record floods after promising to fix it ahead of the raining season.

Media reports, put the number of deaths recorded this year alone at six, while several properties have been destroyed.

The latest flood was recorded on Wednesday after it rained less than hour. Earlier reports claimed a man in his 50s was swept away by the flood, but the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has denied.

On the back of the last rain, the NDC is demanding that the Ministers take responsibility and resign honourably from their positions.

The party said in the event that they fail to do the needful, the President should sack them for competent hands to be employed.

“Under the current helpless circumstances, we think that the continuous stay in office of government officials entrusted with the responsibility of addressing this issue is untenable.

Hence, the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea and the Minister for Water and Sanitation, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah should resign from office or be sacked. They have failed the nation and proven to be grossly incompetent and unfit for the high offices they occupy.

President Akufo-Addo must wake up and act now before more lives are lost in the coming days”, the party’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi in a statement yesterday said.

The statement said, it was disappointing for the government to continue to pay lip service to the situation especially at a time the rains have set in and at the same time, the Ministers have on different occasions, assuredfunds have been allocated by government to address the annual flooding situation.

“We were told by the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea in May this year that, Government has committed an amount of GH¢200 million to be used for desilting/excavation and construction works under the National Emergency Flood Control Program to address the perennial flooding challenge across the country.

Also in April this year, we were told by the Minister for Water and Sanitation, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah that, Government has allotted Ghc197 million for the desilting of choked drains and other drainage works in the country. Yet, there is no value to show for all those supposed expenditures. This is what happens when you have a government that talks so much and yet delivers very little”.

Sammy said blame should be put squarely at the doorsteps of the President having failed to continue the programme of activities that were put in place by his predecessor to curtail the situation.

“The failure of the Akufo-Addo government to desilt the Odaw River, the Korle Lagoon and the several primary and secondary drains in Accra during the dry season, is the major reason for the current looming disaster. This explains why many non-flood prone areas are currently being flooded for the first time.

It is our considered view that the nation could have minimized the incidence and impact of this year’s floods if the Akufo-Addo government had been proactive and continued the desilting works and projects commenced by the erstwhile Mahama administration, which were intended to significantly deal with perennial floods in Accra.

The Mahama government, consistently undertook annual de-silting of the Odaw and Korle, in order to minimize the rate, and mitigate the effect of flooding in Accra. Unfortunately, the Akufo-Addo-led government hasn’t shown much commitment to this program in the last two years.

Even though Accra was able to ride the flood storm in 2017 and 2018 due to previous works done by the Mahama government, Akufo-Addo’s inertia and incompetence has finally caught up with him”.

While commiserating with the families of those who lost their members and love ones, Sammy Gyamfi said these needless deaths could have been prevented if government had listened to early warnings by the likes of the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah in March this year when he said Accra would not be able to contain the floods in the rains start.

Read full statement below…

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) notes with much distress recent cases of flooding in Accra which has destroyed hundreds of homes, displaced many people and claimed six (6) precious lives over the last two (2) months.

Our deepest commiserations go to all the flood victims. It is our hope that government will urgently come to their aid and provide them with adequate disaster relief assistance to ameliorate their suffering.

Even though flooding is not a new phenomenon in Accra, we are deeply alarmed at the current spate of flooding given the fact that, we are yet to experience the peak rainfall season for this year.

If many parts of Accra are currently submerged in flood waters as a result of the 45-minutes light rainfall recorded yesterday, then what will befall the nation in the event of heavy torrential rains, which are normally recorded between the months of June to July every year?

Clearly, a major flood disaster is looming large upon us, and the impact may be very catastrophic for the people of Accra; if urgent action is not taken.

It is sad to note that, the crass incompetence, ineptitude and the cluelessness of the Akufo-Addo government is what has led the nation into this particular quagmire.

The failure of the Akufo-Addo government to desilt the Odaw River, the Korle Lagoon and the several primary and secondary drains in Accra during the dry season, is the major reason for the current looming disaster. This explains why many non-flood prone areas are currently being flooded for the first time.

It is our considered view that the nation could have minimized the incidence and impact of this year’s floods if the Akufo-Addo government had been proactive and continued the desilting works and projects commenced by the erstwhile Mahama administration, which were intended to significantly deal with perennial floods in Accra.

The Mahama government consistently undertook annual de-silting of the Odaw and Korle in order to minimize the rate, and mitigate the effect of flooding in Accra. Unfortunately, the Akufo-Addo-led government hasn’t shown much commitment to this program in the last two years.

Even though Accra was able to ride the flood storm in 2017 and 2018 due to previous works done by the Mahama government, Akufo-Addo’s inertia and incompetence has finally caught up with him.

It goes without saying that the increased and widespread floods we are currently experiencing are largely as a result of dereliction of duty and the leadership paralysis Ghanaians are facing under the Akufo-Addo government.

Therefore, this government cannot make any excuses for their failure to address this problem because they have always had fore knowledge of the fact that the capital city is not ready for heavy rains this year.

The fore knowledge was even amplified in an interview on Star Fm on 24th March, 2019, when the Accra Mayor, Mohammed AdjeiSowah disclosed that, the capital will not be able to protect lives and property when the rainy season kicks in.

Sadly, however, government ignored this warning signal too and sat aloof during the dry season (January-April 2019) for us to get here.

Had government been a little proactive, we would have minimized the rate of floods significantly this year. Unfortunately, the authorities went to sleep, hence our present predicament, which is very likely to intensify in the coming weeks as the heavy rains set in.

We were told by the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea in May this year that, Government has committed an amount of GH¢200 million to be used for desilting/excavation and construction works under the National Emergency Flood Control Program to address the perennial flooding challenge across the country.

Also in April this year, we were told by the Minister for Water and Sanitation, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah that, Government has allotted Ghc197 million for the desilting of choked drains and other drainage works in the country. Yet, there is no value to show for all those supposed expenditures. This is what happens when you have a government that talks so much and yet delivers very little.

Finally, even though it is too late in the day for significant measures to be put in place to salvage the situation, we suggest that government intensifies education on how people can avoid flood areas, and adopt other safety measures. As a matter of urgency, Government must put in place emergency relief and disaster management measures to minimize the impact of the disaster that awaits us.

Under the current helpless circumstances, we think that the continuous stay in office of government officials entrusted with the responsibility of addressing this issue is untenable.

Hence, the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea and the Minister for Water and Sanitation, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah should resign from office or be sacked. They have failed the nation and proven to be grossly incompetent and unfit for the high offices they occupy.

President Akufo-Addo must wake up and act now before more lives are lost in the coming days.

Signed:

SAMMY GYAMFI

NATIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER – NDC