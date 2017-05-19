Rwanda fines MTN $8.5m

Rwanda’s telecom regulator says it has fined South African-owned mobile phone giant, MTN about $8.5m (£6.6m) for breaching its licensing conditions by hosting its IT services outside the country.

MTN Rwanda pressed ahead with hosting IT services in neighbouring Uganda despite being warned that it would constitute a “serious breach of licence obligations and appropriate measures would be taken”, the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority added in a statement.

MTN said it has been notified by the regulator about the penalty and that the parties were discussing the matter.

The firm was fined $5.2bn by Nigeria’s regulator in 2015 for failing to disconnect all non-registered sim cards.

The fine was reduced to $1.7bn, following high-level negotiations between the two sides.