Royal House Chapel  Benefits From Zoomlion Free Disinfection Exercise

Royal House Chapel International, Ahenfie, Circle, has benefited from Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s free disinfection exercise.

The gesture—which is being conducted by the waste management company—has seen many churches, schools, corporate institutions among others disinfected at no cost.

Royal House Chapel which is the latest organisation to benefit from Zoomlion’s free gesture, saw spraying gangs disinfect the church’s main auditorium, administration block, children block, teens service auditorium, international service auditorium, Oil dome and the entire compound.

A Communications Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and spokesperson for the Corporate Social Responsibility Disinfection Exercise, James Deku, who was at the church to monitor the exercise, in an interview indicated his outfit has devoted over Ghc 1 million to disinfect selected organisations where people congregate at no cost to them to help contain the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

He said the company has also made cash donations to the University of Ghana Noguchi Medical Research Institute, National Covid-19 Trust Fund and donated hygienic materials to vulnerable groups as a multifaceted approach towards helping to contain the spread of the virus.

Mr Deku added that the company will stop at nothing to commit cash and professional disinfection expertise to support the country in this difficult moments to ensure we resume our normal lifestyle devoid of any fear of the virus.

He admonished the general public to continue adhering to the laid down protocols of frequently washing hands and wearing nose masks anytime they move out of their homes.

Director of Royal House Church Administration, Reverend Dzifa Gakpleazi, expressed the church’s appreciation to Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the disinfection exercise.

She said the effort by Zoomlion coupled with the church’s adherence to the protocols by fixing hand washing devices at vantage points will make the church environment safe when normal church activities resume.

She said the leadership of the church led by Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah has also donated some relief items to vulnerable groups to sustain them in this difficult moment.

Rev Gakpleazi pointed out that the Royal House Chapel was in constant prayer to God to lift this plague off the nations of the world.