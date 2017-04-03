Road Safety Management Deploys Tow Trucks on Major Roads

Road Safety Management Services Limited (RSMSL), has partnered the National Road Safety Commission (RSC) to deploy state of the art towing trucks to major roads in and around Accra and Kumasi to ensure safety on the roads.

The initiative is an attempt by Road Safety Management and Road Safety Commission, to reduce drastically the rate of accidents on the roads due to broken down, disabled, and abandoned vehicles on major roads.

The programme is supported by the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), and other state agencies.

According to RSMSL Communication Director, Rowland Walker, the tow trucks which have been placed at vantage points on selected roads, are being used for a pilot programme and the experiment will last for just a month.

Mr. Walker, said this at a short ceremony to dispatch the first eight tow trucks to major roads, such as the Tema Motorway Roundabout, Amasaman stretch, Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout, Mallam-Kasoa, Suhum-Bunsu Junction, Kumasi-Konongo etc.

After this month, the programme will be launched nationwide, and a full scale deployment will commence from May 1, 2017 so that the 22 percent road crashes which have been attributed to broken down, disabled cars and so on, can be dealt with.

Rowland said, “It been noted that for the deaths that are recorded as a result of accident in a year, 22 percent of them are caused by trucks that get disabled are broken down or perhaps even when they have accidents and are on the road.

If they are not picked or if they are not towed, drivers collide with those cars or the vehicles and they die”.

According to Rowland, the measure is to complement existing programmes and activities being spearheaded by other state agencies and departments, and it will attract a fee which will be communicated to the public when the programme is launched in May.

“As a result of that the National Road Safety Commission wants to make sure that this is implemented in such a way that it will complement the effort making sure that people who have their cars disabled or abandoned on the road have these cars towed of course there is going to be a fee that will communicated to the public.

There are fees that the National Road Safety Commission and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authourity (DVLA) are going to communicate to the public”, he said.

About five years ago, a similar programme was rolled out, but it was abandoned mid-way for unexplained circumstances.

Speaking to that issue, the Operation’s Manager of RSMSL, Kwadwo Osei, said challenges that led to the programme not continuing, have been resolved and assured that this time, it would be sustained to save lives.

“There were challenges but as we speak now, all the bottlenecks have been resolved and the Police MTTD is on board, the National Road Safety Commission is on board and we are also on board, so I can assure you that, it wouldn’t fail this time”, he assured.

He explained, when the project is fully implemented, “We are going to launch ambulances equipped with paramedics and some basic first aid equipment to attend to injured people on our highways.

There will also be motorbikes that will be patrolling on our highways, to ensure that, our roads are safe”.

He continued that, “Coupled with that, we are working with the Police; we are working with the DVLA and other state institutions to ensure that this programme becomes a success and in doing so we will reduce the incident of accidents on our highways. For the piloting, we are looking at deploying 14 trucks”.

He added that, after the launch, “a minimum of 80 towing trucks will be dispatched countrywide.

Ing. Osei said, data would also be collected and in places where more of the trucks will be needed, they will add on because they have the capacity.

On how the affected drivers are going to pay for the fees after their vehicles are towed, he said “There is going to be a comprehensive education, which will be championed by the National Road Safety Commission and all the rates depending on your vehicle that is capacity, whether is for private use or commercial use”.

Police record shows that 2, 890 road crashes, were recorded from January to March 25, 2017, as against 2, 830 recorded the same period in 2016.

Over 426 deaths and 2, 523 injuries, have since been recorded.