Ridge Hospital Doctor Test COVID-19 Positive; Fear Grip Others

Impeccable information reaching The Herald, indicates that another medical doctor, said to be a specialist, has tested positive at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), one the government designated health facilities for the management and treatment of the deadly COVID-19.

The male doctor, who has since gone into self-isolation and said to be treating himself from home, is the second health professional to contract the condition. The first doctor who got afflicted by the disease, works at the Ledzokuku Municipal Hospital (LEKMA Hospital) at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region.

The Herald’s sources at the Ridge Hospital, have told the paper that the doctor did not have any symptom of COVID-19, but on Monday decided to carry out a voluntary test and had his sample taken, and the result came out on Wednesday as positive forcing him to immediately quarantine and treat himself.

The situation has sent chills down the spines of some of his colleagues, and some have decided to absent themselves from the hospital meaning the patients there, are being left to the mercy of God or anything else they believe in.

The doctor, according to the sources is on self-medication using hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin which have been described by France’s drug safety agency as having serious side effects, after the deaths of some three persons suffering from the coronavirus.

Interestingly, ahead of this case, the House Officers in hospital, had last month written to the management complaining about the level of protection they were getting from the state institution by way of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) against COVID-19, suggesting they were not enough.

According to them, the alarming rate at which the COVID-19 virus was spreading in the country was enough to cause much fear and panic.

The complaint was before the lockdown of the country by President Nana Akufo-Addo. It was also before the second designated facility; Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi sent about 20 of its staff into self-isolation over contact with a Lebanese national who died of COVID-19 while on treatment there. He had passed before his status was confirmed.

The House Officers in their letter dated March 20, 2020 stated that “in view of this, we, the house officers at GARH, wish to humbly request that the hospital management provides us with adequate level one protection materials against the virus, since we are the frontlines and first responders to any patient who presents at the emergency”.

They mentioned “..level one protection” as “disposable surgical caps, disposable surgical mask, disposable aprons, gloves and goggles”, adding “we also humbly wish to request for a written statement of the measures the hospital is going to take when a house officer comes into contact with a suspected case or gets infected with the much-dreaded virus”.

They stated further that “we would also like to add that a pandemonium has been caused by the lack of the delivery of genuine information to us house officers concerning the state of isolation centers, how affected patients are doing, which hospitals are being converted into isolation centers”, adding, “we humbly wish that this would be addressed”.

They warned “we humbly request for a positive response to our letter by Monday (March 23, 2020)”, saying “no response or a negative response would push us to the uncomfortable decision of a sit down strike and subsequently vacation of our duty post by Wednesday (March 25, 2020) if we still have no response”.

The letter copied to the Medical director of the Ministry of Health, the Clinical director as well as Heads of Departments, explained “we seek these as precautionary measures to prevent the virus from infecting us, our senior colleagues, our families at home and the general public”.

In the case of the medical officer of LEKMA Hospital, media reports are that he may have picked up the virus while working with a private facility in assisting the Ghana Aviation Company Limited (GACL) to screen persons arriving in the country and some persons in quarantine.

The reports indicate that due to the knowledge of the fact that such practitioners risk contracting the disease, a decision was taken that all those involved in the screening be screened themselves. Following that exercise, the doctor’s screening result came out COVID-19 positive although he is asymptomatic.

The LEKMA Hospital’s theatre has since been closed down for a disinfection exercise in accordance with stated COVID-19 protocols because the doctor in question conducted a procedure in the theatre.

It is not clear whether the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has been made aware of the Ridge Hospital case and has included it in its last update on persons with the infection. However, there are reports that the GHS is not handling the COVID-19 infections in the country with the outmost care and seriousness required.

The Herald is informed that the 5th person who dead this week over the disease, had quarantined himself in a top hotel in Accra without any proper medical treatment.

The 41-year old man have gone into self-quarantine in the popular hotel upon return from Europe, when the disease was detected. He could not get proper medical treated and died in the process.

Meanwhile, two dozen patients are said to have reported undesirable side effects after taking Plaquenil – the brand name of hydroxychloroquine which the Ridge doctor is taking – as well as other medicines such as the antiretroviral Kaletra, the French agency’s head Dominique Martin told AFP, in an article dated March 31, 2020.

He said experts were trying to determine whether the drugs were linked to the side effects, with initial conclusions expected soon.

The drug safety agency; ANSM began boosting its surveillance two weeks ago of trials of drugs against COVID-19, “in particular when they are used outside of clinical trials of chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, lopinavir/ritonavir (Kaletra), tocilizumab (and) colchicine,” Martin said.

“It’s perfectly normal that treatments be tried, given the circumstances, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t observe surveillance… of these substances,” Martin said.

Hydroxychloroquine, and its related compound chloroquine, have been the focus of intense debate in France since a study conducted on a small number of COVID-19 patients in the southern city of Marseille yielded promising results.

On March 16, Professor Didier Raoult, the head of a university hospital institute in Marseille, announced his teams had treated 25 patients with hydroxychloroquine. After six days, he said, only one in four still had the virus in their body, whereas 90 percent of patients who had not taken the drug were still infected.

Raoult’s subsequent calls to expand the treatment, which garnered ample media attention, triggered a rush on French pharmacies – even as medical experts stressed the importance of first carrying out further trials on larger patient samples.

Combining hydroxychloroquine with the antibiotic azithromycin has been in the spotlight since Raoult published two studies that he said showed the treatment’s effectiveness against COVID-19.

The treatment needs “particular attention”, Martin said, because combining hydroxychloroquine with the antibiotic azithromycin, as in the Marseille trial, could cause arrhythmia and lead to a heart attack.

This was “even more the case with patients suffering from COVID-19” because of metabolic problems associated with the disease, he said and reported by France 24 with AFP.