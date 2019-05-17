Rev Nimoh Opens Mission House For Pastors

By Patrick Biddah

As part of efforts to spread the gospel to all part of the Ghana, a three bedroom Mission House has been commissioned at Juaben Ofoanse in the Ejisu district of the Ashanti region.

The purpose of the Mission House is to accommodate all evangelists and missionaries whose activities involve taking the word of God to across the country for purposes of winning souls.

All pastors from different denomination are equally expected to use the Mission House at virtually no cost.

The Head pastor of the new Generation Gospel Church at Mamprobi in Accra, Reverend Lovelace Augustine Nimoh who mobilized resources fIn a remark to formally hand over the building for use, Rev. Nimoh, indicated that winning souls for Christ is not an event.

According to him, it therefore requires putting together efforts in both physical and spiritual manner in order to achieve the targeted aim of winning souls.

The building of a mission house, he therefore noted is most appropriate to accommodate pastors who in the course of winning souls will need a place to stay at a particular time.

The Mission House, he further explained will itself save pastors and their team of elders some monies in view of the fact that they will not have to incur hotel bills whiles embarking on evangelism and outreach programs.

Equipped with social amenities, not only will the Mission House serve as a sleeping place for pastors but it will provide the grounds for counseling and consultations for new converts.

Bible studies and makeshift center for the opening of branches for other denomination, Reverend Nimo said are some of the benefits to be derived from the newly constructed Mission House.

He pulled out all those both home and abroad who contributed to the building of the Mission House through cash and kind.

Receiving the keys to the Mission House, the area head of the Apostolic Church for Juaben, Pastor Samuel Kwame Kombat expressed gratitude to God for the facility.

He said other religious leaders should follow in the steps of Reverend Nimoh who has proven to be doing what is expected of every man of God.

He promised to ensure that the facility will be taken good care of in order for it to be in good shape at all times for other users.