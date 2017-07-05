Retraction!

Re: Arrest Okyehene & Kyebi Galamsey…..

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF JUDICATURE

IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

GENERAL JURISDICTION

ACCRA AD. 2015

In consonance with the terms of settlement agreed between the parties in Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin Vs. Nana Kwame Adjei Boateng [DECD] and Two Others With S/N AD 68/14, The Herald withdraws and retracts all the statements regarding Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin complained of in the article ; Arrest Okyehene & Kyebi Galamsey Mafia…. “Abuakwa Royal Charges” published on 5th May 2014.