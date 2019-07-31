Residents Hails Asokwa Mce Over Massive Dev’t

By Barnabas Ayeliba

Residents of Asokwa Municipality, one of the newly created MMDCAs in the Ashanti Region, have expressed their appreciations to the Municipal Chief Executive, Akwanuasa Gyimah for bringing massive development to the Constituency .

They say, hard work earns, the MCE, told this paper of how residents expressed their appreciations about his transformational agenda since he assumed the position.

Mr Gyimah, revealed that since taking office, several major works on desilting of drainages was done, because flooding is a major concern confronting residents.

And the move by the Assembly, has brought positive impact that seeks to prevent future occurrence.

Flooding, he said, is caused by human activities, hence the need for residents, especially those living at the northern part of the municipality to desist from throwing hard garbage like fridges, spoilt television sets among others into the drains to prevent subsequent flooding.

The MCE, further stressed that sanitation was one of the Assembly’s priority area of which he underscored the need to keep the environment clean.

According to the MCE, sanitation is a shared responsibility for every individual and the president’s aim to make Ghana the cleanest city in Africa, should be a concern to all Ghanaians.

That notwithstanding, measures have been put in place to regulate waste management and disposal, through the services of “Aboboya”.

In his bid to provide accessible roads and bridges in the municipality, five modern concrete footbridges, have been constructed as part of the Assembly’s plans to link communities within the Constituency.

Mr Akwanuasa, told this reporter that he was well focused and prepared to deliver on the president’s mandate to transform the municipality through infrastructural base support.

Asokwa Municipality is an industrial zone and since the president’s prime objective is to empower the economy through industrialisation, many factories are in the pipeline and when completed, will create more jobs for the teeming youth in the country.