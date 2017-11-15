Researchers needed for RNG Prostate Research Lab

RNG Prostate Research Lab is a new research center to focus on prostate cancer research in Ghana.

The research center is the first of its kind in Ghana and West Africa sub region to focus on research into prostate cancer and the black race.

The research center is located at Tema Community 18, Kings Corner. The center starts work in December and seeks for active and dedicated researchers to join the team. The Prostate Research Center will from next year introduce free prostate health testing on Saturdays. It will also form partnership with cancer treatment centers across the country, collaborate with international prostate organizations and other research and diagnostic centers in Ghana for holistic prostate Health.

The center will also research into Natural medicine to bring the evidence into the medical community.

The MEDICINE RESEARCH LAB Unit develops science and research based natural supplement formulations based on clinical studies to support general wellbeing. Our mission is to conduct rigorous, high quality, research on the art and science of healing, specifically working to understand natural forms of medicine. Together, scientists from the fields of naturopathic medicine, Chinese medicine, acupuncture, immunology, and nutrition apply their expertise to the study of natural medicine.

The Principal investigator at the center is Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu; a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da vinci college of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city Cyprus. He is also a member of the Prostate Cancer Transatlantic Consortium (CaPTC_), a firm researching into prostate cancer in black men. The first research work at the center is looking at the life of Ghanaian Men diagnosed with Prostate cancer, a nationwide research study looking at quality of life of Ghanaian men diagnosed with prostate cancer after conventional and natural treatment to aid in policies. Those recruited will form the first Ghana Prostate cancer consortium (GPCC). Qualification starts from first degree to Doctoral level in diverse fields.

Interested researchers should send their CVs and high resolution picture to Oburalph30@yahoo.co.uk. Or call: 0206622103/0207477634/0247175583/0247173886

By Media office of RNG Prostate Research Center.