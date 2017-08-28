Repose confidence in local banks – Heritage Bank Dep. MD

The Deputy Managing Director of Heritage Bank Limited, Mr. Peter Sangber-Dery has asked Ghanaians to repose their hopes in indigenous banks.

He acknowledged that though local banks face tough challenges, measures are being taken to surmount them.

This comes after the assumption of two Ghanaian banks; Capital and UT Banks, by GCB Bank.

Mr. Peter Sangber-Dery said, “It is possible to build a globally competitive business organization from the scratch right here in Ghana.”

The Deputy Managing Director was speaking at the opening of a second branch of Heritage Bank Limited in the central business district of Kumasi, Adum.

In June this year, Heritage Bank Limited opened its first branch in Suame, the artisanal village of the Ashanti Region.

The Indigenous Ghana Bank, Heritage Bank Limited has 2 branches in the Greater Accra Region, bringing to four the number of branches opened so far since its commencement of full operations in February 2017.

At the opening of the ultra-modern facility at Adum, Mr. Sangber-Dery also reiterated the bank’s commitment to providing unique products to its customers to help their businesses grow.

He added that Heritage Bank Limited is hinged on corporate governance and responsible banking operations adding that, “banking is built on trust, and this is one of the Hallmarks our business is founded on. Heritage Bank Limited is built on ethical and safe banking practices backed by robust internal and external control, auditing processes and risk management.”

According to Mr. Sangber-Dery, lessons have been learned “from the experiences of past and present Banks and have taken time to do the necessary risk analysis, made the requisite projections and taken adequate precautions to forestall any untoward eventuality.”

He called on customers and residents in Kumasi, assuring them of the bank’s ability to offer them “an opportunity to enjoy innovative and convenient financial solutions.”