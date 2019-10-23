‘Relocation of GWCL’s main pipeline halted works on Hannah-PRESEC schools’road-MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, has prevailed on the residents in and around the Hannah School Complex and PRESEC School areas near the Madina-market to exercise restraint over the construction works that have come to a standstill in the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region.

According to the MP, works on the roads were brought to a standstill, as a result of a major pipeline belonging to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) which serves the area that needs to be relocated.

Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, gave this reason for the stoppage of works on the above-mentioned roads that connect from the PRESEC school area through to the Hannah School Complex all the way to the Melcom Shopping Mall area speaking on the discussion segment of Accra-based Net 2 TV.

He added the contractor needs to divert the major pipeline for works to continue, adding that in the process it came to light that the pipes belong to GWCL.

He was quick to add that, it was the relocation of the pipes that has brought the construction works on the said roads to standstill and not some of the wild rumours spread by the elements in the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Madina Constituency.

He said upon further consultation between the contractor, the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Urban Roads, it was agreed that for the contractor to be able to do a good for the people of the area, the main pipes must be relocated.

“It is as result of this, that the managers of GWCL are demanding some payment for the relocation of the pipes for the construction works to be completed”.

The MP who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, explained that the Ministry of Roads and Highways through Urban Roads Department, have agreed on the terms of payment for GWCL to do the relocation of the pipes for works to continue.

He added that this has been a major contributory factor for the works to be halted on the roads by the Contractor.

‘’I can assure the people of the Madina Constituency that Urban Roads Department has made some commitments to the managers of GWCL and very soon the contractor will return to site to continue with the remain works on the roads”.

According to him, president Akufo-Addo, has given the assurance that roads in the area would see a facelift under his administration.

He said, the president is a leader who lives up to his promises and very soon Madina, will get it share of the development agenda.

It was based on this promise that the Roads and Highways Minister,Kwame Amoako Atta, moved his team of directors led by Dr. Abass Awal, Director of Urban Roads Department last year to tour the area to assess the levels of bad roads.

The tour took the Minister to the UN area, Washington-SDA roads, Odo Grace Area, Victory Academy road, as well as the road in front of the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern Region Opare Ansah’s residence in Accra; Redco flats roads, Madina Zongo roads among others.

During the tour t the Minister said a Memo has been taken to Cabinet to have the road problems solved as the president indicated in his State of Nation Address (SoNA) before Parliament.

Solving these roads problems have become a worry to the president as many drivers are not killing their speed.