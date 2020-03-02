Rejoice International Set To Open Branch In Ghana

Rejoice International Network (RI), a globally recognized evangelism network based in the USA, is set to inaugurate its chapter in Ghana with a mega conference this week.

The date for the event is scheduled to take place from Friday, March 6, to Saturday 7, 2020 at the Auditorium of Faith Chapel Assemblies of God, located at McCarthy Hills Junction, Accra.

The RI Network, with its headquarters in Mississipi– USA, currently has branches in 15 countries including; Canada, UK, and in Africa, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, among others.

The mission of the group, is to collaborate with other religious bodies to give leaders access to more callings and resource them to do God’s work – which is to empower believers to become fully devoted Christ followers and disciples to embrace God’s purpose for lives.

According to RI leadership, “It’s not about leaving your current connections or affiliation. It’s about welcoming new connections that will help you grow bigger dreams”.

Pastor Felix Chukwujekwu, a Director at Rejoice International in Nigeria told The Herald in an interview their primary objective is “connecting and equipping God’s people for end-time awakening and harvest of biblical proportion”.

He said, “it is the dream in the heart of Jesus that we may all be one, united by His glory, until every lost person is recovered, every believer empowered, and every leader deployed into their purpose.”

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Ghana Chapter, Rev. Ben-Newlife Zotoo, has assured, the event promises to be inspiring and would be highly patronized.

This paper is informed pastors from various churches, youth groups, Christian leaders among other interested individuals had declared their willingness to attend the all-important event.

Profile

OUR MISSION: Connecting and equipping God’s people for end-time awakening and harvest of biblical proportion.

OUR METHOD: We carry out our mission in three ways.

Effective prayer

Relationship – R.E.D.

In a generic term, our mission is helping you fulfil yours by connecting you to like-minded Christian leaders.

Recover – United together in RI to RECOVER the lost by sharing the joy of God’s love and salvation through Jesus Christ (the Gospel) with everyone. Gathering the end-time harvest is job #1. But using a “net” of dynamic’ connections of people, ministries, and resources in the body of Christ we can surge forward in revival!

Empower – No single church or organization has everything. Collaboration through RI connections gives leaders access to more of the mature gifts, callings and resources that enable us to do Job #2 – which is to EMPOWER believers to become fully devoted Christ followers (disciples) who embrace God’s purpose for their lives.

Deploy – Releasing the gifts and callings of the body of Christ through divine connections help fashion the vast end time army and complete the assignment Jesus left us for world evangelization and the 2nd coming of Christ. RI is therefore, committed to helping churches and ministries DEPLOY their Christ followers into their ministries in the church, and their mission in the world, so they can glorify God everywhere.

Outreach

GO GLOBAL SUMMIT – Go Global Summit is an annual leadership summit that holds at RI headquarters, Mississippi, USA