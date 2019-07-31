Reject tribalism – Manhyia Palace

The Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, has asked Ghanaians to eschew tribalism from their day-to-day activities.

In a Facebook post on Monday, 29 July 2019, the Asantehene’s Palace said: “Proud Asante. Say no to tribalism. #SayNoToTribalism.”

The call comes at a time the founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is being called upon to apologise to Ghanaian women for a bigotry statement he made about them during a recent church service.

Prophet Kobi at a sermon described women from certain tribes as unwise and unmarriageable and admonished prospective husbands to avoid marrying from those tribes.

He told his congregation that: “Fanti women are foolish sometimes and Ewes too are doormats. But for Ashanti women no!…If you marry Ashanti lady, you have imported problem for yourself forever. I have done research and it is so and I’ll never marry an Ashanti woman…”

A group of women known as Women Caucus-Kumasi Parliament called on the Prophet to apologise for his utterances.

The women caucus described the comments by Prophet Kobi as “distasteful, backward” and shows his lack of respect for women.

In a statement, the women encouraged the prophet to render an unqualified apology to Ghanaian women, and especially those affected by his “unguided statement,” and also admonished Ghanaian men to keep supporting women in all positive ways they can.

Source: classfmonline.com