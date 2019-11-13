Reject Mahama and NDC at ALL Cost

The Branch Organiser of the New Patriotic Party UK, Kwame Boateng, has asked the former President, John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to explain to the good people of Ghana, why they should consider him and his party as an alternative to the governance of President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Former President Mahama and the NDC, have nothing, absolutely nothing, to offer Ghanaians. This is evident in their manifesto preparation. A party presents a manifesto to the people for scrutiny and contribution, not the other way round.

Mahama and the NDC, are clearly exhibiting their lack of ideas, direction and vision. This is not an alternative to entertain or worthy of consideration.

The 2020 election is going to be an election between vision, knowhow and direction of the NPP versus the visionless and empty Mr Mahama.

Mr Mahama and the NDC, must at least have the capacity to present an idea or a message, of which they are lacking.

Some concert ideas that Mr Mahama and the NDC have for the good people of Ghana, is the Scraping of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, which has educated thousands of pupils across the Nation.

Scraping of teachers and nurses allowances, which Mr Mahama has categorically stated on various media platforms that the restoration of the allowances will collapse the economy that he badly managed

As Ghanaians we should rally behind the President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to continue the good work which is benefitting each and every Ghanaian.

Mr Mahama, was a failure as President and the NDC as a political party.

The man who single handedly nearly collapse the economy of a resourceful nation as ours, should not be allowed anywhere near the Jubilee House.