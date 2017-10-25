Registrar-general to be operational in Sunyani next year

Business people seeking to register their company in the Brong Ahafo region, will no longer travel to the Ashanti Regional capital to do so, as the Registrar General’s Department, has indicated to open a branch next year in that part of the country.

Mrs Jemima Oware, made this disclosure at the launch of the E-certificate in Accra.

She said at the moment, the department operates in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Tamale in the Northern region and Takoradi in the Western region.

She maintained that, come next year January, the operations of the department will be felt in the Brong Ahafo region.

She added the office if fully operational in 2018, will prevent scores of people willing to register their business from travelling all the way to Kumasi, Tamale or Accra to do so.

The E-certificate platform is an internet portal powered by Ghana Community Network (GCNET) and supported by the World Bank.

The e –Registrar portal, provides client with the ability to transact business online with the department.

It offers the client the following services: business or company registration, marriage registration, estates administration and payments by mobile money platforms she numerated

According to her, the portal will now allow clients to stay in the comfort of their homes and register their businesses without having to the office of the company to queue.

She said that this would eliminate the wanton activities of middle men in the registration of businesses in the country.

She noted that the portal has features that prevent the names of directors of companies from being altered once the certificate for the commencement of business has been issued by the department.

She further appealed to the diplomatic community to accept the E-certificate as a genuine certificate emanating from the department.

She explained that since 2015 when the manual registration was scrapped and the portal introduced over twelve registrations have been carried out.

‘A search for the registration of business name which hitherto takes over three months to complete now takes a day on the portal’ she said.

Launching the portal at a programme attended by the Minister for Justice and Attorney-General; Madam Gloria Akuffo, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications, Mohammed Awal, Business Development Minister and Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Minister for Trade and Industry, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, congratulated the partners for their tireless work in making sure the portal for registration of businesses became a reality.

According to the Vice president what Ghana needs is leadership to get things done in the country.

He says this means that people will not queue to register businesses in the country as the country seeks to become the business- friendly country in the West African sub-region.

He noted that three months for a search for business name is unacceptable hence the need for the portal.

He assured that there good thing happening under the administration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo especially with the digital address system and paperless at the ports.

He revealed that come next month the intraoperability platform will also be launched to accept payments from all the mobile money platforms in the country.

To build a robust revenue mobilization to further boost revenue collection in the country the Vice president said.